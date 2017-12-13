A big thank you to all the girls who have participated. We’ve loved seeing your shoutouts to COED and the competition on all your social media accounts. You’re all rock stars, and we were happy to have you! Don’t forget to check back next year and re-apply to show us what you’ve got.
In the meantime, all 42 Round One winners will be moving on to Round Two which starts January 24th. We will be spending the next month getting to know the remaining Miss COED’s, so if your favorite lost out in Round One, you’ll have the opportunity to find your new favorite girl! We hope everyone enjoy’s the upcoming holidays, check back in the new year for Round 2 of Miss COED 2018!
Without further ado, here are the Miss COED 2018 semifinalists!
- Marissa Izzi – University of Cincinnati
- Kathryn Coolidge – University of Connecticut
- Vanessa Fattizzo – Temple University
- Kristen Pry – Florida State University
- Taylor Feldman – Syracuse University
- Jasmine Qin – University of Minnesota
- Lauren Winterhalter – Ohio State University
- Kayla Master – Rutgers University
- Paige Haines – Baylor University
- SarahBeth Harrill – Texas Tech University
- Grace Lamb – Texas Christian University
- Jordan Summerfield – Western Kentucky University
- Ericka Mccallum – University of North Texas
- Ali Mong – Old Dominion University
- Julia McGowan – College of Mount Saint Vincent
- Mackenzie Ellor – University of Vermont
- Michelle Jablonska – University of Delaware
- Kennedy Frazer – Western Michigan University
- Jenna Palek – Kent State University
- Bryna Mead – Central Michigan University
- Avery Lemler – Colorado State University
- Allegra Jarvis – San Jose State University
- Nicole Linan – University of Nevada – Reno
- Olivia Pollock – Great Lakes Institute of Technology
- Kira Sopsic – University of Wisconsin – River Falls
- Cierra Dillman – Indiana State University
- Megan Lange – University of Arizona
- Ashli Digiambattista – Arizona State University
- Kylie Searl – Washington State University
- Brittany Love – University of Kentucky
- Alexis O’Neal – Louisiana State University
- Annie Del Zotto – University of Alabama
- Kylie Zaruba – Salisbury University
- Haleigh Schroth – Jacksonville University
- Sydney Kramer – University of Tampa
- Lauren Meyerhoff – Georgia Southern University
- Madalynn Marrone – Coastal Carolina University
- Katie Bourne – Appalachian State University
- Tanja Jeramaz – Santa Clara University
- Samantha Copperstone – Portland State University
- Brigette Anderson – Cal State University Northridge
Take a look at the girls who will continue on!