Voting For Round One Of Miss COED 2018 Has Officially Closed, And We Have The Results!

A big thank you to all the girls who have participated. We’ve loved seeing your shoutouts to COED and the competition on all your social media accounts.  You’re all rock stars, and we were happy to have you! Don’t forget to check back next year and re-apply to show us what you’ve got.

In the meantime, all 42 Round One winners will be moving on to Round Two which starts January 24th. We will be spending the next month getting to know the remaining Miss COED’s, so if your favorite lost out in Round One, you’ll have the opportunity to find your new favorite girl! We hope everyone enjoy’s the upcoming holidays, check back in the new year for Round 2 of Miss COED 2018!

Without further ado, here are the Miss COED 2018 semifinalists!

  1.  Marissa IzziUniversity of Cincinnati
  2. Kathryn CoolidgeUniversity of Connecticut
  3. Vanessa Fattizzo – Temple University
  4. Kristen PryFlorida State University
  5. Taylor Feldman – Syracuse University
  6. Jasmine QinUniversity of Minnesota
  7. Lauren WinterhalterOhio State University
  8. Kayla MasterRutgers University
  9. Paige HainesBaylor University
  10. SarahBeth HarrillTexas Tech University
  11. Grace LambTexas Christian University
  12. Jordan Summerfield – Western Kentucky University
  13. Ericka MccallumUniversity of North Texas
  14. Ali Mong – Old Dominion University
  15. Julia McGowan – College of Mount Saint Vincent
  16. Mackenzie Ellor – University of Vermont
  17. Michelle JablonskaUniversity of Delaware
  18. Kennedy Frazer – Western Michigan University
  19. Jenna Palek – Kent State University
  20. Bryna Mead – Central Michigan University
  21. Avery Lemler – Colorado State University
  22. Allegra Jarvis – San Jose State University
  23. Nicole Linan – University of Nevada – Reno
  24. Olivia Pollock – Great Lakes Institute of Technology
  25. Kira SopsicUniversity of Wisconsin – River Falls
  26. Cierra Dillman – Indiana State University
  27. Megan LangeUniversity of Arizona
  28. Ashli DigiambattistaArizona State University
  29. Kylie SearlWashington State University
  30. Brittany LoveUniversity of Kentucky
  31. Alexis O’NealLouisiana State University
  32. Annie Del ZottoUniversity of Alabama
  33. Kylie Zaruba – Salisbury University
  34. Haleigh Schroth – Jacksonville University
  35. Sydney Kramer – University of Tampa
  36. Lauren Meyerhoff – Georgia Southern University
  37. Madalynn Marrone – Coastal Carolina University
  38. Katie Bourne – Appalachian State University
  39. Tanja Jeramaz – Santa Clara University
  40. Samantha Copperstone – Portland State University
  41. Brigette Anderson – Cal State University Northridge

Take a look at the girls who will continue on!

