A big thank you to all the girls who have participated. We’ve loved seeing your shoutouts to COED and the competition on all your social media accounts. You’re all rock stars, and we were happy to have you! Don’t forget to check back next year and re-apply to show us what you’ve got.

In the meantime, all 42 Round One winners will be moving on to Round Two which starts January 24th. We will be spending the next month getting to know the remaining Miss COED’s, so if your favorite lost out in Round One, you’ll have the opportunity to find your new favorite girl! We hope everyone enjoy’s the upcoming holidays, check back in the new year for Round 2 of Miss COED 2018!

Without further ado, here are the Miss COED 2018 semifinalists!

Take a look at the girls who will continue on!

VIEW GALLERY