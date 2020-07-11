UFC 251 Live Stream: Watch Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal Online

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s time! UFC 251 officially kicks off the promotion’s stay at Fight Island in Abu Dhabi with three title fights at the top of the card. Headlining Saturday night’s pay-per-view event is a welterweight championship bout between Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal.

In the co-main event, Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway 2 for the featherweight championship, and Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo for the vacant bantamweight title. The event will also include Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas and Amanda Ribas vs. Paige VanZant.

How can you tune in to the action?

All of the information you need to watch UFC 251 can be seen below.

UFC 251: Fight Time & Viewing Details

Event: UFC 251: Usman vs. Masvidal

Date: Saturday, July 11

Location: YAS Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Venue: UFC Fight Island

Main Card Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: Pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+

How To Watch UFC 251 Online

The UFC 251 main card will begin this Saturday, June 6, at 10:00 P.M. and can be watched online with ESPN+ and the WatchESPN app. Here are your options in detail:

ESPN+ Pay-Per-View

To order UFC 251, you must be subscribed to ESPN+. Once you are subscribed to the streaming service, you can order the pay-per-view for $59.99. After the event is ordered, you can watch online via your mobile device, computer, Roku, Apple TV, or any device that has the ESPN app. ESPN+ costs $4.99/month.

For those interested in saving money, you can save 30% when you upgrade and bundle. With the bundle package, you get the pay-per-view event and ESPN+ for a year at the price of $79.98.

ESPN Prelims

UFC 251 ESPN prelims begin at 8:00 P.M, you may stream the fights for via WatchESPN or ESPN+ or UFC Fight Pass. ESPN+ is a service that allows subscribers to watch live and on-demand content on TVs, computer or mobile device. It’s just like a cable or satellite TV service, except it’s delivered over the internet. Once signed up, simply download the Watch ESPN for your computer, phone or mobile device to start