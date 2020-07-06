UFC 251 Embedded Videos: Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal

The Ultimate Fighting Championship kicks off July with UFC 251 at the highly-anticipated UFC Fight Island at YAS Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The pay-per-view event is headlined by a championship tripleheader.

Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman defends his title against the BMF Jorge Masvidal, who stepped in to take the fight on six-days notice after Gilbert Burns tested positive for COVID-19.

In the co-main event, Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway 2 for the featherweight championship, and Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo for the vacant bantamweight title. The event will also include Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas and Amanda Ribas vs. Paige VanZant.

Ahead of this weekend’s event, the UFC uploaded its behind-the-scenes YouTube series “UFC Embedded” to give you an up-close look at what the fighters go through on fight week as they make their final preparations for Saturday night.

How can you tune in to see how fighters are training leading up to fight week?

Below is all of the information you will need leading up to the fight, including every episode of UFC 251 Embedded.

UFC 251 Embedded: Episode 1

Athletes like Max Holloway, Paige VanZant and Rose Namajunas enjoy caviar, PJs and doors on a UFC-chartered jet to Abu Dhabi. When the main event changes, champ Kamaru Usman’s new opponent Jorge Masvidal arrives in Las Vegas for his round of tests.

UFC 251 Fight Card

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10:00 p.m. ET)

Champ Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal – for welterweight title

Champ Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway – for featherweight title

Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo – for vacant bantamweight title

Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas

Amanda Ribas vs. Paige VanZant

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, 8:00 p.m. ET)

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Jiri Prochazka

Muslim Salikhov vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos

Makwan Amirkhani vs. Danny Henry

Roman Bogatov vs. Leonardo Santos

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/ESPN+, 6:00 p.m. ET)

Maxim Grishin vs. Marcin Tybura

Raulian Paiva vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Vanessa Melo vs. Karol Rosa

Martin Day vs. Davey Grant

UFC 251: Fight Time & Viewing Details

Event: UFC 251: Usman vs. Masvidal

Date: Saturday, July 11

Venue: UFC Fight Island in YAS Island, Abu Dhabi

Main Card Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: Pay-per-view