UFC 251 Embedded Videos: Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal

The Ultimate Fighting Championship kicks off July with UFC 251 at the highly-anticipated UFC Fight Island at YAS Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The pay-per-view event is headlined by a championship tripleheader.
Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman defends his title against the BMF Jorge Masvidal, who stepped in to take the fight on six-days notice after Gilbert Burns tested positive for COVID-19.
In the co-main event, Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway 2 for the featherweight championship, and Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo for the vacant bantamweight title. The event will also include Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas and Amanda Ribas vs. Paige VanZant.
Ahead of this weekend’s event, the UFC uploaded its behind-the-scenes YouTube series “UFC Embedded” to give you an up-close look at what the fighters go through on fight week as they make their final preparations for Saturday night.
UFC 251 Embedded: Episode 1
Athletes like Max Holloway, Paige VanZant and Rose Namajunas enjoy caviar, PJs and doors on a UFC-chartered jet to Abu Dhabi. When the main event changes, champ Kamaru Usman’s new opponent Jorge Masvidal arrives in Las Vegas for his round of tests.
UFC 251 Fight Card
MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10:00 p.m. ET)
- Champ Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal – for welterweight title
- Champ Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway – for featherweight title
- Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo – for vacant bantamweight title
- Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas
- Amanda Ribas vs. Paige VanZant
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, 8:00 p.m. ET)
- Volkan Oezdemir vs. Jiri Prochazka
- Muslim Salikhov vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
- Makwan Amirkhani vs. Danny Henry
- Roman Bogatov vs. Leonardo Santos
PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/ESPN+, 6:00 p.m. ET)
- Maxim Grishin vs. Marcin Tybura
- Raulian Paiva vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov
- Vanessa Melo vs. Karol Rosa
- Martin Day vs. Davey Grant
UFC 251: Fight Time & Viewing Details
Event: UFC 251: Usman vs. Masvidal
Date: Saturday, July 11
Venue: UFC Fight Island in YAS Island, Abu Dhabi
Main Card Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
Broadcast: Pay-per-view