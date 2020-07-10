UFC Fight Island is officially set to kick off this weekend with UFC 251 on pay-per-view. The event features a whopping three championship bouts with a welterweight title fight between current champion Kamaru Usman and Baddest Motherf*cker (BMF) titleholder Jorge Masvidal serving as the main event of the night.

In the co-main event, Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway 2 for the featherweight championship, and Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo for the vacant bantamweight title. The event will also include Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas and Amanda Ribas vs. Paige VanZant.

Ahead of this weekend’s pay-per-view, all of the fighters had to step onto the scale for the official fighter weigh-ins.

Did your favorite fighter hit their mark?

The official weigh-in results for UFC 251 can be seen below.

UFC 251 Weigh-in Results

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10:00 p.m. ET)

Champ Kamaru Usman (170) vs. Jorge Masvidal (170) – for welterweight title

Champ Alexander Volkanovski (145) vs. Max Holloway (145) – for featherweight title

Petr Yan (135) vs. Jose Aldo (135) – for vacant bantamweight title

Jessica Andrade (115) vs. Rose Namajunas (116)

Amanda Ribas (126) vs. Paige VanZant (126)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, 8:00 p.m. ET)

Volkan Oezdemir (205.5) vs. Jiri Prochazka (205)

Muslim Salikhov (171) vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (171)

Makwan Amirkhani (146) vs. Danny Henry (146)

Roman Bogatov (155.5) vs. Leonardo Santos (156)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/ESPN+, 6:00 p.m. ET)

Maxim Grishin (223) vs. Marcin Tybura (252)

Raulian Paiva (129)* vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov (126)

Vanessa Melo (141)** vs. Karol Rosa (136)

Martin Day (136) vs. Davey Grant (136)

*Paiva missed the flyweight limit and will surrender 20 percent of his purse to Zhumagulov.

**Melo missed the women’s bantamweight limit and will surrender 30 percent of her purse to Rosa.

UFC 251: Fight Time & Viewing Details

Event: UFC 251: Usman vs. Masvidal

Date: Saturday, July 11

Venue: UFC Fight Island in YAS Island, Abu Dhabi

Main Card Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: Pay-per-view