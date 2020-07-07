WATCH: UFC 251 Countdown Full Episode – Usman vs Masvidal

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is preparing for its Fight Island debut with UFC 251 on Saturday, July 11. The event will feature three title fights including welterweight champion Kamaru Usman against BMF titleholder Jorge Masvidal, who is stepping up on six-days notice to replace Gilbert Burns who withdrew after testing positive for COVID-19.

In the co-main event, Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway 2 for the featherweight championship, and Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo for the vacant bantamweight title. The event will also include Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas and Amanda Ribas vs. Paige VanZant.

Ahead of Saturday night’s pay-per-view, the UFC released the UFC 251: Countdown episode which gives an all-access look at the fighters as they go through their fight camps and prepare for the biggest bouts of their lives. From last-minute training to a look at their everyday life, UFC 251: Countdown gives fans a look behind-the-scenes at what it takes to make a world-class fighter.

How can you tune in to see how fighters are training leading up to fight week?

You can check out the full episode of UFC 251: Countdown below along with the full fight card for Saturday’s pay-per-view.

UFC 251 Countdown – Full Episode

UFC 251 features three title fights with Kamaru Usman facing Jorge Masvidal, Alexander Volkanovski in a rematch with Max Holloway, and Petr Yan versus Jose Aldo for the vacant 135-pound belt. See these athletes train and prepare ahead of their bouts.

UFC 251 Countdown: Volkanovski vs. Holloway 2

UFC 251 Countdown: Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo

UFC 251 Fight Card

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10:00 p.m. ET)

Champ Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal – for welterweight title

Champ Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway – for featherweight title

Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo – for vacant bantamweight title

Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas

Amanda Ribas vs. Paige VanZant

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, 8:00 p.m. ET)

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Jiri Prochazka

Muslim Salikhov vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos

Makwan Amirkhani vs. Danny Henry

Roman Bogatov vs. Leonardo Santos

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/ESPN+, 6:00 p.m. ET)

Maxim Grishin vs. Marcin Tybura

Raulian Paiva vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Vanessa Melo vs. Karol Rosa

Martin Day vs. Davey Grant

UFC 251: Fight Time & Viewing Details

Event: UFC 251: Usman vs. Masvidal

Date: Saturday, July 11

Venue: UFC Fight Island in YAS Island, Abu Dhabi

Main Card Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: Pay-per-view