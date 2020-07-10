WATCH: Boston Salmon KO’d By Brutally Illegal Knee (VIDEO)

Boston Salmon was on the receiving end of an all-time illegal strike on Friday night. During his fight with Shawn West at LFA 84, Salmon ate a devastating illegal knee that left him unconscious against the cage.

The illegal strike took place 38 seconds into the second round of their 150-pound catchweight bout. As a result, Salmon earned a win by way of disqualification which snapped a two-fight losing streak.

You can check out video of the illegal strike below.

