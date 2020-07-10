The Ultimate Fighting Championship will have a new outfitting partner. On Friday, July 10, the UFC announced that Venum will be taking over as the new exclusive outfitting partner of the promotion which means the company will now be responsible for fight kits, apparel, and other gear previously produced by Reebok.

UFC athletes will debut the new Venum UFC Fight Kits in April 2021, according to a press release. The deal was brokered by IMG’s licensing business, which exclusively represents UFC.

Reebok will continue to serve as the current outfitting partner until the current deal expires in March 2021.

“We’re pumped that VENUM will be joining us as our new exclusive global outfitting and apparel partner,” said UFC President Dana White. “VENUM is an Iconic combat sports brand that understands the unique needs of MMA athletes. Franck Dupuis and his team at VENUM have the technical knowledge and experience that will produce world-class UFC Fight Kits and apparel. We’re looking forward to collaborating with them on this next evolution of UFC’s outfitting program.

“We appreciate the partnership with Reebok over the past six years. It was a groundbreaking deal that elevated both of our brands. We’re pleased that Reebok will continue with us as the official footwear provider of UFC through 2021.”

With Venum, the UFC promises the new gear “will be high quality MMA gear and performance apparel specifically designed and developed for UFC’s world-class athletes competing inside the Octagon.” The quality of Reebok fight kits was often criticized by current and former UFC athletes.

“Joining UFC as their official outfitting and apparel partner means a great deal to the VENUM team,” said Franck Dupuis, VENUM Founder and CEO. “VENUM is a brand that has grown alongside the sport of MMA as it has exploded in popularity around the world.

“We are both proud and grateful, as this agreement signifies the success of our journey over the past fifteen years. At VENUM, we are ecstatic to write the next chapter in our history.”

Reebok signed an exclusive six-year apparel deal with the UFC back in 2014 worth $70 million.