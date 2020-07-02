WATCH: Michigan Karen Pulls Gun on Mom, Daughter at Chipotle

Karens are still out in the wild doing Karen things, and this time around a firearm was involved. A video shows Takelia Hill in a heated confrontation with another woman who allegedly bumped into her 15-year-old daughter, Makayla Green, outside of a Chipotle in Michigan.

As the incident escalated, Karen lost her mind and retrieved a gun from her SUV.

The woman held Hill and Green at gunpoint as the argument continued and it was all captured on camera.

“Before I could walk into Chipotle, this woman was coming out and I had moved out the way so she can walk out,” Green told The Detroit News. “She bumped me and I said, ‘Excuse you.’ And then she started cussing me out and saying things like I was invading her personal space.”

According to the Daily Mail, the woman who pulled the gun was later arrested by Auburn Hills Police.

A Karen pulls gun on Black mom & 3 daughters when mom smacks car back window to stop it from hitting her girl. Karen is handcuffed & taken in to precinct. Oakland County cops took her gun but let her go. Cops say they could not book due to the car smack.

And here is the full video of the incident.

FULL VIDEO PART1 !!! White Woman pulls gun on Black Woman in Auburn Hills, Orion Michigan pic.twitter.com/L2GOLr2CGa — Binginews (@binginews) July 2, 2020

