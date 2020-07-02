WATCH: Michigan Karen Pulls Gun on Mom, Daughter at Chipotle

|

Karens are still out in the wild doing Karen things, and this time around a firearm was involved. A video shows Takelia Hill in a heated confrontation with another woman who allegedly bumped into her 15-year-old daughter, Makayla Green, outside of a Chipotle in Michigan.

As the incident escalated, Karen lost her mind and retrieved a gun from her SUV.

The woman held Hill and Green at gunpoint as the argument continued and it was all captured on camera.

“Before I could walk into Chipotle, this woman was coming out and I had moved out the way so she can walk out,” Green told The Detroit News. “She bumped me and I said, ‘Excuse you.’ And then she started cussing me out and saying things like I was invading her personal space.”

According to the Daily Mail, the woman who pulled the gun was later arrested by Auburn Hills Police.

You can check out the shocking video below.

And here is the full video of the incident.

This is just the latest incident of overt racism that surfaced on social media since quarantine which includes a woman breaking down over an egg McMuffin, cops being called on a black man birdwatching in Central Park, a woman getting slapped for telling a customer to ‘go back to Mexico’, and so much more which you can check out below.

WATCH: 'Officer Karen' Has Meltdown Over Egg McMuffin Wait Time

WATCH: 'Officer Karen' Has Meltdown Over Egg McMuffin Wait Time

WATCH: Corner Store Karen Gets Slapped After Racist Remarks

WATCH: Corner Store Karen Gets Slapped After Racist Remarks

WATCH: Sacramento Karen Gets Beat Down For Calling Woman N-Word

WATCH: Sacramento Karen Gets Beat Down For Calling Woman N-Word

WATCH: Dallas Karen Throws Food Has Grocery Store Mask Meltdown

WATCH: Dallas Karen Throws Food Has Grocery Store Mask Meltdown

WATCH: Texas Karen Spits on 7-Eleven Counter After Being Asked to Wear Mask
Read More:
Viralchipotle,karens exposed,Karens Gone Wild,News,Viral Videos
  • 10678531520930918