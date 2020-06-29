WATCH: Dallas Karen Throws Food During Grocery Store Mask Meltdown

|

A Dallas Karen was having apparently having an awful day and decided to throw a fit for anyone around her to watch. While shopping in a Texas grocery store, Karen became irrationally angry when she was asked to put on a mask.

After losing her mind, Karen decided to start throwing dozens of items out of her cart.

“I don’t give a f–k,” she shouted before going full Karen. “I’m from Dallas!” Karen was tired of the “dumbass motherf—ing rules and your dumbass motherf—ing s–t” despite holding a mask in her hand.

Apparently removing and tossing dozens of items from your grocery cart is an easier resolution.

You can see the viral video of the perfectly stable woman below.

Is putting on a mask really that difficult?

