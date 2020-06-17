WATCH: ‘Officer Karen’ Has Meltdown Over Egg McMuffin Wait Time

This is the funniest thing you will see on the internet today. A lot of recent “Karen” videos have featured disturbing racism, but “Officer Karen” shows the fragility of some people who probably shouldn’t be trusted with a gun and being put in charge of protecting the public.

The woman in the video was dressed in her cop uniform and sitting in a McDonald’s drive-thru line.

According to Officer Karen, she placed her order in advance so she wouldn’t have to wait. However, disaster struck when there was a wait time for her order because, well, McDonald’s serves breakfast 24/7 and there are plenty of people enjoy their McMuffins. Then, the real tragedy came when the McDonald’s employee had the audacity to give Officer Karen her coffee BEFORE her McMuffin.

The delayed wait time led Officer Karen to have a complete meltdown in her car where she went on a two-minute rant about her fear of being poisoned by McDonald’s employees and crying about how oppressive it is to have to wait for a fast-food order.

Okay, she didn’t use those exact words, so check it out in her own words.

McMuffin is trending because this woman had a full meltdown about having to wait for her order. Officers collapsing into self-pity because they’re mildly inconvenienced… while a whole lot of Americans fear for their lives when they see them coming. pic.twitter.com/u9pguLWYFE — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) June 17, 2020

“I said ‘don’t bother with the food because right now I’m too nervous to take it.’ It doesn’t matter how many hours I’ve been up. It doesn’t matter what I’ve done for anyone,” Officer Karen said.

“Right now I’m too nervous to take a meal from McDonald’s because I can’t see it being made. I don’t know what’s going on with people nowadays, but please, just give us a break. Please just give us a break. I don’t know how much more I can take. I have been in this for 15 years and I have never ever had such anxiety about waiting for McDonald’s drive-thru food. So please just have a heart and if you see an officer just tell them ‘thank you.’ Because I don’t hear ‘thank you’ enough anymore.”

What a tough life. Our thoughts and prayers…