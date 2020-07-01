It is July 1 and Karens in the wild are coming in hot to kick off the new month. As has been a common theme in recent videos, Karens are having a hard time understanding why masks are required during the coronavirus pandemic.

This woman apparently wanted to buy some ice cold Miller Lite, but when she was asked to put on a mask at the counter she completely lost her mind.

Karen began shouting and berating the 7-Eleven clerk who clearly does not get paid enough to deal with her nonsense. The clerk kept his cool — probably because he is used to dealing with people like this by now — and kindly offered to sell Karen a mask so that she could comply with store policy. That set the angry lady off even more which led to her continuing to escalate the situation before spitting on the counter and storming out of the store.

What did she accomplish? Well, she left empty-handed and made herself look like a fool. So if that was the goal, well done, Karen.

Here’s the video (Part 1 & Part 2):

Oh that’s not even the worst one! This lady also spit on the counter. Thankfully @Jillcattt got it all on camera @cnnbrk #ThisIsAmerica pic.twitter.com/6lh4vr4kZm — Josh Jacobs (@TheRealYeeeesh) June 29, 2020

