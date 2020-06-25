WATCH: Sacramento Karen Gets Beat Down For Calling Woman N-Word

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s another day and another Karen. I’m not sure how many times “this is 2020, there is no place for racism” needs to be said, but it continues to happen and is providing content on the daily. The latest Karen comes to us from Sacramento, California.

A video posted online starts when one woman is shouting at another from a distance inside of a 7-11 convenience store.

We aren’t really sure what happened to start the fight, but it is clear that the two women were not friends. As the heated verbal confrontation escalated, the middle-aged white woman was, who apparently had already called the other woman the n-word, was challenged to say it again.

Now, speaking of things that shouldn’t have to be repeated: don’t use the word. Ever. If you’re a white person, have some decency and keep it out of your mouth. But, of course, Sacramento Karen decided to take the bait and proudly repeated the racial slur.

That’s when the other woman hauled off with a straight right and clocked Karen right in the face. The punching continued until Karen crumbled to the ground. TMZ reports that police were called to the scene. Karen was treated by medical workers for minor injuries. Initially, she did not want to file a complaint, but in typical Karen fashion, she contacted police the next day to file a report.

Check out the fight below:

This is just the latest incident of overt racism that surfaced on social media since quarantine which includes a woman breaking down over an egg McMuffin, cops being called on a black man birdwatching in Central Park, a woman getting slapped for telling a customer to ‘go back to Mexico’, and so much more which you can check out below.