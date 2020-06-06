UFC 250 Live Stream: Watch Amanda Nunes vs Felicia Spencer Online

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s time. The day is finally here for the Ultimate Fighting Championship to return to pay-per-view for UFC 250 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, June 6.

In the main event for UFC 250, two-division champion Amanda Nunes will put the women’s featherweight title on the line against top contender Felicia Spencer. The co-main event features top-ranked bantamweights Cody Garbrandt and Raphael Assuncao.

Also on the main card is a key bantamweight bout between Cory Sandhagen and Aljamain Sterling, Neil Magny vs. Anthony Rocco Martin, and the main card opener between Sean O’Malley and Eddie Wineland. The preliminary card on ESPN is headlined by a bout between Alex Caceres and Chase Hooper.

How can you tune in to the action?

All of the information you need to watch UFC 248 can be seen below.

UFC 250: Fight Time & Viewing Details

Event: UFC 250: Nunes vs. Spencer

Date: Saturday, June 6

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Venue: UFC Apex

Main Card Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: Pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+

How To Watch UFC 250 Online

The UFC 250 main card will begin this Saturday, June 6, at 10:00 P.M. and can be watched online with ESPN+ and the WatchESPN app. Here are your options in detail:

ESPN+ Pay-Per-View

To order UFC 250, you must be subscribed to ESPN+. Once you are subscribed to the streaming service, you can order the pay-per-view for $59.99. After the event is ordered, you can watch online via your mobile device, computer, Roku, Apple TV, or any device that has the ESPN app. ESPN+ costs $4.99/month.

For those interested in saving money, you can save 30% when you upgrade and bundle. With the bundle package, you get the pay-per-view event and ESPN+ for a year at the price of $79.98.

ESPN Prelims

UFC 250 ESPN prelims begin at 8:00 P.M, you may stream the fights for via WatchESPN or ESPN+ or UFC Fight Pass. ESPN+ is a service that allows subscribers to watch live and on-demand content on TVs, computer or mobile device. It’s just like a cable or satellite TV service, except it’s delivered over the internet. Once signed up, simply download the Watch ESPN for your computer, phone or mobile device to start