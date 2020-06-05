UFC 250 Weigh-in Results: Amanda Nunes vs Felicia Spencer

Ladies and gentlemen, we are just over 24 hours away from Saturday’s UFC 250 pay-per-view event. The Ultimate Fighting Championship will be hosting the event — which will be overseen by the Nevada State Athletic Commission — at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the main event for UFC 250, two-division champion Amanda Nunes will put the women’s featherweight title on the line against top contender Felicia Spencer. The co-main event features top-ranked bantamweights Cody Garbrandt and Raphael Assuncao. Also on the main card is a key bantamweight bout between Cory Sandhagen and Aljamain Sterling, Neil Magny vs. Anthony Rocco Martin, and the main card opener between Sean O’Malley and Eddie Wineland. The preliminary card on ESPN is headlined by a bout between Alex Caceres and Chase Hooper.

Ahead of this weekend’s event, all of the fighters had to step onto the scale for the official fighter weigh-ins.

Did your favorite fighter hit their mark?

A full look at the UFC 250 weigh-in results can be seen below.

UFC 250 Weigh-in Results

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10:00 p.m. ET)

Champ Amanda Nunes (145) vs. Felicia Spencer (144.5) – for women’s featherweight title

Raphael Assuncao (136) vs. Cody Garbrandt (136)

Cory Sandhagen (135.5) vs. Aljamain Sterling (136)

Neil Magny (171) vs. Anthony Rocco Martin (170.5)

Sean O’Malley (136) vs. Eddie Wineland (136)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 8:00 p.m. ET)

Alex Caceres (146) vs. Chase Hooper (145.5)

Ian Heinisch (185.5) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (185.5)

Brian Kelleher (146) vs. Cody Stamann (145.5)

Charles Byrd (184.5) vs. Maki Pitolo (185.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6:00 p.m. ET)

Jussier Formiga (126) vs. Alex Perez (126)

Devin Clark (205.5) vs. Alonzo Menifield (205)

Herbert Burns (149.5) vs. Evan Dunham (149.5) — catchweight of 150-pounds

UFC 250: Fight Time & Viewing Details

Event: UFC 250: Nunes vs Spencer

Date: Saturday, June 6

Venue: UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada

Main Card Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: Pay-per-view