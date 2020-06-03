UFC 250 Embedded Videos: Amanda Nunes vs Felicia Spencer

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is back for the second straight weekend with UFC 250 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event for UFC 250, two-division champion Amanda Nunes will put the women’s featherweight title on the line against top contender Felicia Spencer. The co-main event features top-ranked bantamweights Cody Garbrandt and Raphael Assuncao.

Also on the main card is a key bantamweight bout between Cory Sandhagen and Aljamain Sterling, Neil Magny vs. Anthony Rocco Martin, and the main card opener between Sean O’Malley and Eddie Wineland. The preliminary card on ESPN is headlined by a bout between Alex Caceres and Chase Hooper.

Ahead of this weekend’s event, the UFC uploaded its behind-the-scenes YouTube series “UFC Embedded” to give you an up-close look at what the fighters go through on fight week as they make their final preparations for Saturday night.

How can you tune in to see how fighters are training leading up to fight week?

Below is all of the information you will need leading up to the fight, including every episode of UFC 250 Embedded.

UFC 250 Embedded: Episode 1

In Las Vegas, Aljamain Sterling trains at the Performance Institute; Cody Garbrandt reflects on his long awaited return; Two-Division Champ Amanda Nunes and Felicia Spencer get excited for their headlining bout.

UFC 250 Fight Card

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10:00 p.m. ET)

Champ Amanda Nunes vs. Felicia Spencer – for women’s featherweight title

Raphael Assuncao vs. Cody Garbrandt

Cory Sandhagen vs. Aljamain Sterling

Neil Magny vs. Anthony Rocco Martin

Sean O’Malley vs. Eddie Wineland

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, 8:00 p.m. ET)

Alex Caceres vs. Chase Hooper

Ian Heinisch vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Brian Kelleher vs. Cody Stamann

Charles Byrd vs. Maki Pitolo

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6:00 p.m. ET)

Jussier Formiga vs. Alex Perez

Devin Clark vs. Alonzo Menifield

UFC 250: Fight Time & Viewing Details

Event: UFC 250: Nunes vs Spencer

Date: Saturday, June 6

Venue: UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada

Main Card Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: Pay-per-view