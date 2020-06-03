UFC 250: Nunes vs Spencer – Video Preview & Breakdown

We are just days away from the Ultimate Fighting Championship‘s return to pay-per-view with UFC 250 on Saturday, June 6. The event will be the second consecutive event held at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada as the promotion continues to hold events despite the coronavirus pandemic.

In the main event for UFC 250, two-division champion Amanda Nunes will put the women’s featherweight title on the line against top contender Felicia Spencer. The co-main event features top-ranked bantamweights Cody Garbrandt and Raphael Assuncao.

Also on the main card is a key bantamweight bout between Cory Sandhagen and Aljamain Sterling, Neil Magny vs. Anthony Rocco Martin, and the main card opener between Sean O’Malley and Eddie Wineland. The preliminary card on ESPN is headlined by a bout between Alex Caceres and Chase Hooper.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated pay-per-view event, UFC commentators John Gooden and Dan Hardy took the time to provide a tactical analysis of the contest with the tale of the tape and by taking an in-depth look at the highlights and careers of both fighters.

You can check out the full breakdown from UFC 250: Inside the Octagon below.

UFC 250: Inside the Octagon– Full Episode

In this episode John and Dan preview the UFC 250 main event, as women’s featherweight champion, Amanda ‘The Lioness’ Nunes, takes on Felicia ‘Feenom’ Spencer.

UFC 250 Fight Card

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10:00 p.m. ET)

Champ Amanda Nunes vs. Felicia Spencer – for women’s featherweight title

Raphael Assuncao vs. Cody Garbrandt

Cory Sandhagen vs. Aljamain Sterling

Neil Magny vs. Anthony Rocco Martin

Sean O’Malley vs. Eddie Wineland

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, 8:00 p.m. ET)

Alex Caceres vs. Chase Hooper

Ian Heinisch vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Brian Kelleher vs. Cody Stamann

Charles Byrd vs. Maki Pitolo

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6:00 p.m. ET)

Jussier Formiga vs. Alex Perez

Devin Clark vs. Alonzo Menifield

UFC 250: Fight Time & Viewing Details

Event: UFC 250: Nunes vs Spencer

Date: Saturday, June 6

Venue: UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada

Main Card Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: Pay-per-view