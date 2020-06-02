WATCH: UFC 250 Countdown Full Episode – Nunes vs Spencer

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to pay-per-view this weekend with UFC 250 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the main event for UFC 250, two-division champion Amanda Nunes will put the women’s featherweight title on the line against top contender Felicia Spencer. In the co-main event of the night, top-ranked bantamweights Cody Garbrandt and Raphael Assuncao go toe-to-toe.

Also on the main card is a key bantamweight bout between Cory Sandhagen and Aljamain Sterling, Neil Magny vs. Anthony Rocco Martin, and the main card opener between Sean O’Malley and Eddie Wineland. The preliminary card on ESPN is headlined by a bout between Alex Caceres and Chase Hooper.

Ahead of Saturday night’s pay-per-view, the UFC released the UFC 250: Countdown episode which gives an all-access look at the fighters as they go through their fight camps and prepare for the biggest bouts of their lives. From last-minute training to a look at their everyday life, UFC 249: Countdown gives fans a look behind-the-scenes at what it takes to make a world-class fighter.

How can you tune in to see how fighters are training leading up to fight week?

You can check out the full episode of UFC 250: Countdown below along with the full fight card for Saturday’s pay-per-view.

UFC 250 Countdown – Full Episode

At UFC 250, the GOAT of women’s MMA, Amanda Nunes, defends her featherweight title against Felicia Spencer. Plus, Raphael Assuncao and Cody Garbrandt look to get back to their winning ways. See these athletes train and prepare ahead of their bouts.

UFC 250 Fight Card

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10:00 p.m. ET)

Champ Amanda Nunes vs. Felicia Spencer – for women’s featherweight title

Raphael Assuncao vs. Cody Garbrandt

Cory Sandhagen vs. Aljamain Sterling

Neil Magny vs. Anthony Rocco Martin

Sean O’Malley vs. Eddie Wineland

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, 8:00 p.m. ET)

Alex Caceres vs. Chase Hooper

Ian Heinisch vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Brian Kelleher vs. Cody Stamann

Charles Byrd vs. Maki Pitolo

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6:00 p.m. ET)

Jussier Formiga vs. Alex Perez

Devin Clark vs. Alonzo Menifield

UFC 250: Fight Time & Viewing Details

Event: UFC 250: Nunes vs Spencer

Date: Saturday, June 6

Venue: UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada

Main Card Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: Pay-per-view