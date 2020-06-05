WATCH: Maria Taylor Sounds Off on Drew Brees ‘Apology’

Maria Taylor is not buying Drew Brees’ apology. The New Orleans Saints quarterback issued an apology after making comments condemning players who kneel during the national anthem to protest police brutality, systemic racism, and social injustice.

During Friday’s episode of First Take, the ESPN commentator sounded off on Brees’ comments and shared her opinion that the quarterback only apologized because he was facing criticism.

Brees has made controversial comments in the past, so Taylor was wondering why Brees decided to apologize now.

“Would Drew Brees do this if there was no backlash?” Taylor asked. “You were not doing the right things before and I really wonder why the apology is happening now”

You can listen to her full comments below.

Maria Taylor on Drew Brees apology " Would Drew Brees do this if there was no backlash?"…"You were not doing the right things before and I really wonder why the apology is happening now" pic.twitter.com/sQQe1ZaC8b — gifdsports (@gifdsports) June 5, 2020

Since receiving backlash for his comments, Brees has taken to social media to issue a statement apologizing for his “insensitive” remarks.

“I would like to apologize to my friends, teammates, the City of New Orleans, the black community, NFL community and anyone I hurt with my comments yesterday. In speaking with some of you, it breaks my heart to know the pain I have caused,” Brees wrote. “In an attempt to talk about respect, unity, and solidarity centered around the American flag and the national anthem, I made comments that were insensitive and completely missed the mark on the issues we are facing right now as a country. They lacked awareness and any type of compassion or empathy. Instead, those words have become divisive and hurtful and have misled people into believing that somehow I am an enemy. This could not be further from the truth, and is not an accurate reflection of my heart or my character.

“I stand with the black community in the fight against systemic racial injustice and police brutality and support the creation of real policy change that will make a difference.

I condemn the years of oppression that have taken place throughout our black communities and still exists today. I acknowledge that we as Americans, including myself, have not done enough to fight for that equality or to truly understand the struggles and plight of the black community. I recognize that I am part of the solution and can be a leader for the black community in this movement. I will never know what it’s like to be a black man or raise black children in America but I will work every day to put myself in those shoes and fight for what is right. I have ALWAYS been an ally, never an enemy.

“I am sick about the way my comments were perceived yesterday, but I take full responsibility and accountability. I recognize that I should do less talking and more listening…and when the black community is talking about their pain, we all need to listen. For that, I am very sorry and I ask your forgiveness.”

Whether Brees’ apology resonated with his teammates in the locker room or rang hollow remains to be seen.