UFC 248 is just around the corner and we are in the final steps of preparation for Saturday’s pay-per-view at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. On Friday, March 6, the official fighter weigh-ins took place at the host hotel for the event which is headlined by a championship doubleheader.

In the main event, middleweight champion Israel Adesanya puts his title on the line against top contender Yoel Romero.

In the co-main event, women’s strawweight champion Zhang Weili makes the first defense of her 115-pound belt against former titleholder Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

The featured prelim of the night is Sean O’Malley, who is returning from a two-year layoff, against Jose Quinonez. The main card then kicks off with Max Griffin vs. Alex Oliveira. Other bouts on the main card include Li Jingliang vs. Neil Magny and Beneil Dariush vs. Drakkar Klose.

Did your favorite fighter hit their mark?

A full look at the UFC 248 weigh-in results can be seen below.

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10:00 p.m. ET)

Champ Israel Adesanya (184.5) vs. Yoel Romero (185) – for middleweight title

Champ Zhang Weili (115) vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk (115) – for women’s strawweight title

Beneil Dariush (156) vs. Drakkar Klose (156)

Li Jingliang (171) vs. Neil Magny (171)

Max Griffin (170.5) vs. Alex Oliveira (171)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, 8:00 p.m. ET)

Sean O’Malley (135.5) vs. Jose Quinonez (135.5)

Austin Hubbard (154.5) vs. Mark Madsen (156)

Saparbek Safarov (186) vs. Rodolfo Vieira (186)

Gerald Meerschaert (185) vs. Deron Winn (185.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET)

Polyana Viana (116) vs. Emily Whitmire (117.5)*

Jamall Emmers (145.5) vs. Giga Chikadze (146)

Danaa Batgerel (136) vs. Guido Cannetti (135.5)

UFC 248: Fight Time & Viewing Details

Event: UFC 248: Adesanya vs. Romero

Date: Saturday, March 7

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Main Card Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: Pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+