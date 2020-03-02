UFC 248 Embedded Videos: Israel Adesanya vs Yoel Romero

UFC 248 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas is just around the corner and the Ultimate Fighting Championship is ramping up its promotional efforts for the championship doubleheader on Saturday, March 7.

The event is headlined by a middleweight title fight between Israel Adesanya and Yoel Romero, while Zhang Weili makes the first defense of her women’s strawweight championship against former titleholder Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

Ahead of this weekend’s event, the UFC uploaded its behind-the-scenes YouTube series “UFC Embedded” to give you an up-close look at what the fighters go through on fight week as they make their final preparations for Saturday night.

How can you tune in to see how fighters are training leading up to fight week?

Below is all of the information you will need leading up to the fight, including every episode of UFC 248 Embedded.

UFC 248 Embedded: Episode 1

Champion Zhang Weili’s camp is impacted by coronavirus; opponent Joanna Jedrzejczyk plans to recapture the title. Middleweight king Israel Adesanya visualizes a fight night shower. Bantamweight Sean O’Malley readies after two years away from the sport. UFC 248 is Saturday, March 7 in Las Vegas.

UFC 248: Fight Time & Viewing Details

Event: UFC 248: Adesanya vs. Romero

Date: Saturday, March 7

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Main Card Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: Pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+

UFC 248 Fight Card

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10:00 p.m. ET)

Champ Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero – for middleweight title

Champ Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk – for strawweight title

Beneil Dariush vs. Drakkar Klose

Li Jingliang vs. Neil Magny

Max Griffin vs. Alex Oliveira

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 8:00 p.m. ET)

Sean O’Malley vs. Jose Quinonez

Austin Hubbard vs. Mark Madsen

Saparbek Safarov vs. Rodolfo Vieira

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Deron Winn

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 6:15 p.m. ET)

Polyana Viana vs. Emily Whitmire

Giga Chikadze vs. Jamall Emmers

Danaa Batgerel vs. Guido Cannetti