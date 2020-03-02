WATCH: UFC 248 Countdown Full Episode – Adesanya vs Romero

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to pay-per-view on Saturday, March 7 with a championship doubleheader at UFC 248. The event takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the main event, Israel Adesanya puts his middleweight title on the line against Yoel Romero.

In the co-main event, Zhang Weili makes the first defense of her women’s strawweight championship when she takes on former titleholder Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

Ahead of Saturday night’s pay-per-view, the UFC released the UFC 248: Countdown episode which gives an all-access look at the fighters as they go through their fight camps and prepare for the biggest bouts of their lives. From last-minute training to a look at their everyday life, UFC 248: Countdown gives fans a look behind-the-scenes at what it takes to make a world-class fighter.

How can you tune in to see how fighters are training leading up to fight week?

You can check out the full episode of UFC 248: Countdown below along with the full fight card for Saturday’s pay-per-view.

UFC 248 Countdown – Full Episode

UFC 248 Countdown: Adesanya vs. Romero

UFC 248 Countdown: Zhang vs Joanna

UFC 248: Fight Time & Viewing Details

Event: UFC 248: Adesanya vs. Romero

Date: Saturday, March 7

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Main Card Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: Pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+

UFC 248 Fight Card

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10:00 p.m. ET)

Champ Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero – for middleweight title

Champ Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk – for strawweight title

Beneil Dariush vs. Drakkar Klose

Li Jingliang vs. Neil Magny

Max Griffin vs. Alex Oliveira

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 8:00 p.m. ET)

Sean O’Malley vs. Jose Quinonez

Austin Hubbard vs. Mark Madsen

Saparbek Safarov vs. Rodolfo Vieira

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Deron Winn

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 6:15 p.m. ET)

Polyana Viana vs. Emily Whitmire

Giga Chikadze vs. Jamall Emmers

Danaa Batgerel vs. Guido Cannetti