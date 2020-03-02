UFC 248: Adesanya vs Romero – Video Preview & Breakdown

The Ultimate Fighting Championship kicks off the month of March with UFC 248, a pay-per-view event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada headlined by a championship doubleheader.
In the main event, Israel Adesanya defends his middleweight championship against top contender Yoel Romero.
If that wasn’t enough to get the fans excited, Zhang Weili makes her first title defense when she puts her women’s strawweight belt on the line against former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk.
The main card also features Beneil Dariush vs. Drakkar Klose, Li Jingliang vs. Neil Magny, and Max Griffin vs. Alex Oliveira.
Ahead of the highly-anticipated pay-per-view event, UFC commentators John Gooden and Dan Hardy took the time to provide a tactical analysis of the contest with the tale of the tape and by taking an in-depth look at the highlights and careers of both fighters.
You can check out the full breakdown from UFC 248: Inside the Octagon below.
UFC 248: Inside the Octagon– Full Episode
In this episode John and Dan break down the thrilling middleweight title bout at UFC 248 between current champ, Israel Adesanya and the challenger Yoel Romero.
UFC 248: Fight Time & Viewing Details
Event: UFC 248: Adesanya vs. Romero
Date: Saturday, March 7
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
Venue: T-Mobile Arena
Main Card Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
Broadcast: Pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+
UFC 248 Fight Card
MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10:00 p.m. ET)
- Champ Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero – for middleweight title
- Champ Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk – for strawweight title
- Beneil Dariush vs. Drakkar Klose
- Li Jingliang vs. Neil Magny
- Max Griffin vs. Alex Oliveira
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 8:00 p.m. ET)
- Sean O’Malley vs. Jose Quinonez
- Austin Hubbard vs. Mark Madsen
- Saparbek Safarov vs. Rodolfo Vieira
- Gerald Meerschaert vs. Deron Winn
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 6:15 p.m. ET)
- Polyana Viana vs. Emily Whitmire
- Giga Chikadze vs. Jamall Emmers
- Danaa Batgerel vs. Guido Cannetti