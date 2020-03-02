UFC 248: Adesanya vs Romero – Video Preview & Breakdown

The Ultimate Fighting Championship kicks off the month of March with UFC 248, a pay-per-view event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada headlined by a championship doubleheader.

In the main event, Israel Adesanya defends his middleweight championship against top contender Yoel Romero.

If that wasn’t enough to get the fans excited, Zhang Weili makes her first title defense when she puts her women’s strawweight belt on the line against former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

The main card also features Beneil Dariush vs. Drakkar Klose, Li Jingliang vs. Neil Magny, and Max Griffin vs. Alex Oliveira.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated pay-per-view event, UFC commentators John Gooden and Dan Hardy took the time to provide a tactical analysis of the contest with the tale of the tape and by taking an in-depth look at the highlights and careers of both fighters.

You can check out the full breakdown from UFC 248: Inside the Octagon below.

UFC 248: Inside the Octagon– Full Episode

In this episode John and Dan break down the thrilling middleweight title bout at UFC 248 between current champ, Israel Adesanya and the challenger Yoel Romero.

UFC 248: Fight Time & Viewing Details

Event: UFC 248: Adesanya vs. Romero

Date: Saturday, March 7

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Main Card Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: Pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+

UFC 248 Fight Card

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10:00 p.m. ET)

Champ Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero – for middleweight title

Champ Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk – for strawweight title

Beneil Dariush vs. Drakkar Klose

Li Jingliang vs. Neil Magny

Max Griffin vs. Alex Oliveira

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 8:00 p.m. ET)

Sean O’Malley vs. Jose Quinonez

Austin Hubbard vs. Mark Madsen

Saparbek Safarov vs. Rodolfo Vieira

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Deron Winn

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 6:15 p.m. ET)

Polyana Viana vs. Emily Whitmire

Giga Chikadze vs. Jamall Emmers

Danaa Batgerel vs. Guido Cannetti