XFL’s Seattle Dragons Concession Worker Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic has reached the XFL. According to reports, a concession worker for the Seattle Dragons who previously sold concessions during home games has tested positive for COVID-19, the rapidly spreading virus.

COVID-19 has led to more than 3,000 deaths with most of the deaths in China where the virus originated.

The good news, however, is that it is not believed that the employee spread the coronavirus to anyone who may have been in attendance at CenturyLink Field.

“A vendor who sold concessions at CenturyLink Field during the February 22 Seattle Dragons XFL game has tested positive for COVID-19, but authorities say it is unlikely the stadium employee spread the coronavirus to anyone at the game,” reported Michael David Thomas of Pro Football Talk.

A spokesperson for the Seattle public health department told the Seattle Times: “We have worked with the employee and the operator of the stadium, First and Goal, to evaluate potential exposures at the Feb. 22 Seattle Dragons game, and we’ve determined that the risk of infection to attendees from this person was low. We are following up with a few co-workers with close contacts of the employee at the February 22nd game to provide guidance on appropriate precautions.”

During the coronavirus outbreak, Washington has been the state hit hardest in the United States.

More than 70 cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed in Washington and the state has accounted for 11 of the 12 confirmed deaths linked to the virus in the country.

The coronavirus mainly comes from animals and a majority of those who were infected early either worked at or frequently visited the Huanan seafood wholesale market in Wuhan, according to The Guardian. The virus is similar to Severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (Mers).

The Wuhan coronavirus is transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission.” That means an infected person can pass the virus by sneezing or coughing on another person as well as by direct contact.

While a majority of the cases have been detected in China, it has now reached many countries around the world including the United States. It has also been confirmed in Italy, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and many other eastern countries.