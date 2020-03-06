UFC 248 Live Stream: Watch Ceremonial Weigh-ins Online

We are just over 24 hours away from UFC 248 on Saturday, March 7 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The pay-per-view event is headlined by two championship fights as the Ultimate Fighting Championship kicks off a busy month.
In the main event, middleweight champion Israel Adesanya puts his title on the line against top contender Yoel Romero.
In the co-main event, women’s strawweight champion Zhang Weili makes the first defense of her 115-pound belt against former titleholder Joanna Jedrzejczyk.
The featured prelim of the night is Sean O’Malley, who is returning from a two-year layoff, against Jose Quinonez. The main card then kicks off with Max Griffin vs. Alex Oliveira. Other bouts on the main card include Li Jingliang vs. Neil Magny and Beneil Dariush vs. Drakkar Klose.
Ahead of this weekend’s pay-per-view, all of the fighters on the fight card had to take the stage one final time for their last faceoff ahead of Saturday night’s fights. Will there be any drama or fireworks before the fighters step into the cage?
You can watch the UFC 248 ceremonial weigh-ins live below beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET.
UFC 248 Ceremonial Weigh-ins
UFC 248: Fight Time & Viewing Details
Event: UFC 248: Adesanya vs. Romero
Date: Saturday, March 7
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
Venue: T-Mobile Arena
Main Card Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
Broadcast: Pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+
UFC 248 Fight Card
MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10:00 p.m. ET)
- Champ Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero – for middleweight title
- Champ Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk – for strawweight title
- Beneil Dariush vs. Drakkar Klose
- Li Jingliang vs. Neil Magny
- Max Griffin vs. Alex Oliveira
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 8:00 p.m. ET)
- Sean O’Malley vs. Jose Quinonez
- Austin Hubbard vs. Mark Madsen
- Saparbek Safarov vs. Rodolfo Vieira
- Gerald Meerschaert vs. Deron Winn
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 6:15 p.m. ET)
- Polyana Viana vs. Emily Whitmire
- Giga Chikadze vs. Jamall Emmers
- Danaa Batgerel vs. Guido Cannetti