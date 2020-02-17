WATCH: UFC 247 ‘Thrill & Agony’ – Backstage After Jones-Reyes

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returned to pay-per-view earlier this month with UFC 247 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on Saturday, February 8. In the main event of the night, light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and Dominick Reyes fought to a controversial decision — with many believing Reyes had done enough to edge out a win over the longtime 205-pound king.

The event also featured a co-main event title fight between women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko and Katlyn Chookagian.

This past week, the UFC dropped a sneak peek for its “UFC 247: The Thrill and the Agony” series that gives a behind-the-scenes look of fight night. In the video, we see the reactions and aftermath of the highly-anticipated, highly-discussed bout.

Go behind the scenes at UFC 247: Jones vs Reyes to get a firsthand look at the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat. Watch the full episode exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS.

If you missed out on this month’s pay-per-view action, we have you covered.

A full look at the results from UFC 247 can be seen below.

UFC 247 Results

Jon Jones def. Dominick Reyes via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46) — to defend the light heavyweight championship

Valentina Shevchenko def. Katlyn Chookagian via TKO (punches) – Round 3, 1:03 — to defend the women’s flyweight championship

Justin Tafa def. Juan Adams via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 1:59

Dan Ige def. Mirsad Bektic via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Derrick Lewis def. Ilir Latifi via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Lauren Murphy def. Andrea Lee via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)

Khaos Williams def. Alex Morono via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 0:27

Mario Bautista def. Miles Johns via TKO (flying knee, punches) – Round 2, 1:41

Journey Newson def. Domingo Pilarte via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 0:38

Andre Ewell def. Jonathan Martinez via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)

Youssef Zalal def. Austin Lingo via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)