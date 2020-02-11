Israel Adesanya Says Jon Jones is ‘Washed Up’ After UFC 247

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya continues to taunt light heavyweight titleholder Jon Jones. Following Jones’ decision victory over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247, Adesanya shared his belief that Jones is “washed up” and his best years are behind him.

“The Last Stylebender” made his comments in an interview with Sporting News.

“I’ve seen him. I’ve seen what I needed to see. In the fifth round, he tried to turn it on, but he couldn’t,” Adesanya told Sporting News on Monday. “Compare his fifth round to my fifth round against Kelvin Gastelum; there’s a difference.

“He’s washed up. He’s done. His best years are behind him. He’s still great, but he’s washed up now. He wasn’t doing sh-t. He was winning the rounds, but it wasn’t really doing sh-t. He was trying, but there’s levels to this.”

Adesanya is currently preparing for his March 7 title defense against Yoel Romero at UFC 248 in Las Vegas. But if you were hoping for a Jones vs. Adesanya bout following UFC 248, the superfight doesn’t appear to be on Adesanya’s mind for 2020.

“I’ve seen what I needed to see; I’m the guy. First, I have to take care of Romero,” he said. “I have to take care of Paulo Costa and possibly Jared Cannonier, but 2021 — I don’t care if [Jones is] still the champ or not — Raiders Stadium [in Las Vegas] in 2021, I’m going to go up there to 205 and do what I do.”

A full look at the results from UFC 247 can be seen below.

UFC 247 Results

Jon Jones def. Dominick Reyes via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46)

Valentina Shevchenko def. Katlyn Chookagian via TKO (punches) – Round 3, 1:03

Justin Tafa def. Juan Adams via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 1:59

Dan Ige def. Mirsad Bektic via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Derrick Lewis def. Ilir Latifi via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Lauren Murphy def. Andrea Lee via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)

Khaos Williams def. Alex Morono via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 0:27

Mario Bautista def. Miles Johns via TKO (flying knee, punches) – Round 2, 1:41

Journey Newson def. Domingo Pilarte via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 0:38

Andre Ewell def. Jonathan Martinez via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)

Youssef Zalal def. Austin Lingo via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)