UFC 247 Fight Motion: Watch Video Highlights In Super Slow-Motion

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returned to pay-per-view with UFC 247 on Saturday, February 8 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. In the main event of the night, Jon Jones squeaked out a decision victory over Dominick Reyes to defend his light heavyweight championship.

In the co-main event of the night, women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko put on a dominant performance against Katlyn Chookagian.

After an impressive night of fights, it was Mario Bautista, Khaos Williams, Trevin Giles, and James Krause who took home $50,000 Performance of the Night bonuses for their efforts in the cage.

To relive the action, the Ultimate Fighting Championship has called on its high-definition, super slow-motion cameras to deliver the promotion’s one-of-a-kind “UFC 247: Fight Motion” highlights. The highlights give you a better idea of just how punishing and damaging the best strikes of the night were.

You can check out the full super slow-motion video highlights from “UFC 247: Fight Motion” below.

UFC 247 Results

Jon Jones def. Dominick Reyes via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46)

Valentina Shevchenko def. Katlyn Chookagian via TKO (punches) – Round 3, 1:03

Justin Tafa def. Juan Adams via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 1:59

Dan Ige def. Mirsad Bektic via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Derrick Lewis def. Ilir Latifi via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Lauren Murphy def. Andrea Lee via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)

Khaos Williams def. Alex Morono via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 0:27

Mario Bautista def. Miles Johns via TKO (flying knee, punches) – Round 2, 1:41

Journey Newson def. Domingo Pilarte via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 0:38

Andre Ewell def. Jonathan Martinez via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)

Youssef Zalal def. Austin Lingo via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)