UFC commentator Joe Rogan was one of many people who were not happy with the decision in the UFC 247 main event. Jon Jones retained his light heavyweight championship with a decision win over Dominick Reyes, but many believed that Reyes was deserving of the win.

While Rogan didn’t outright disagree with the winner of the fight, he did acknowledge that one judge who heavily favored Jones made an outrageous decision with his official scorecard.

Jones won the fight 48-47, 48-47, 49-46.

“I can’t argue about this enough,” Rogan said during the broadcast on pay-per-view. “I can’t get angry enough. I’ve done it so many times. For anyone to think that was 4-1 Jon Jones, that person’s insane. They’re insane. Dominick Reyes put on a hell of a fight tonight. And to disrespect that performance by that kind of judging is insane.”

Joe Rogan on Judge Joe Solis' 49-46 for Jon Jones:

"Disrespect[ful] and Insane"#UFC247 pic.twitter.com/U4RMKQwaF5 — GIF Skull – #JoinDarkOrder #XFL2020 (@GIFSkull) February 9, 2020

That wasn’t the only time Rogan blasted the judges during the event. Earlier in the night, he had claimed that the judges were not watching the action going on in the cage.

“We’re looking at a judge who’s literally not watching the fight. This is insane,” said Rogan. Fellow commentator Dominick Cruz added: “The judges just don’t even watch. They’re looking down at the floor. Insane. It’s gonna be tough for the fighters tonight to figure out to win a decision.”

It was an unfortunate anecdote to what was otherwise an exciting night of fights to kickoff the month.

A full look at the results from UFC 247 can be seen below.

UFC 247 Results

Jon Jones def. Dominick Reyes via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46)

Valentina Shevchenko def. Katlyn Chookagian via TKO (punches) – Round 3, 1:03

Justin Tafa def. Juan Adams via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 1:59

Dan Ige def. Mirsad Bektic via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Derrick Lewis def. Ilir Latifi via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Lauren Murphy def. Andrea Lee via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)

Khaos Williams def. Alex Morono via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 0:27

Mario Bautista def. Miles Johns via TKO (flying knee, punches) – Round 2, 1:41

Journey Newson def. Domingo Pilarte via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 0:38

Andre Ewell def. Jonathan Martinez via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)

Youssef Zalal def. Austin Lingo via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)