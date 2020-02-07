UFC 247 Weigh-in Live Stream: Watch Ceremonial Weigh-in Online

UFC 247 is just over 24 hours away with Jon Jones set to defend his light heavyweight championship against undefeated contender Dominick Reyes at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. In the co-main event of the night, Valentina Shevchenko will put her women’s flyweight title on the line against Katlyn Chookagian.

Before the fighters step into the cage, they will have one final opportunity to face off when they take the stage at the Toyota Center for the ceremonial weigh-ins on Friday, February 7.

The UFC 247 main card will officially kickoff at 10:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, February 8 exclusively on pay-per-view. The main card will kickoff with a heavyweight bout between Derrick Lewis and Ilir Latifi, with Mirsad Bektic vs. Dan Ige and Juan Adams vs. Justin Tafa also set to take place.

How can you tune in to watch the final staredowns?

You can watch the ceremonial weigh-ins below beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET.

UFC 247 Weigh-in Results

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10:00 p.m. ET)

Champ Jon Jones (204) vs. Dominick Reyes (205) – for light heavyweight title

Champ Valentina Shevchenko (124.5) vs. Katlyn Chookagian (124.5) – for women’s flyweight title

Juan Adams (266) vs. Justin Tafa (265.5)

Mirsad Bektic (145) vs. Dan Ige (145.5)

Ilir Latifi (246.5) vs. Derrick Lewis (261.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, 8:00 p.m. ET)

Antonio Arroyo (186) vs. Trevin Giles (185.5)

Andrea Lee (125.5) vs. Lauren Murphy (125)

Alex Morono (171) vs. Kalinn Williams (169)

Mario Bautista (135) vs. Miles Johns (135)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6:15 p.m. ET)

Journey Newson (135.5) vs. Domingo Pilarte (135.5)

Andre Ewell (135.5) vs. Jonathan Martinez (136)

Austin Lingo (145.5) vs. Youssef Zalal (145.5)

UFC 247: Fight Time & Viewing Details

Event: UFC 247: Jones vs Reyes

Date: Saturday, February 8

Location: Houston, Texas

Venue: Toyota Center

Main Card Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: Pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+