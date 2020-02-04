UFC 247 Embedded Videos: Jon Jones vs Dominick Reyes

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns with UFC 247 on Saturday, February 8 in Houston, Texas. The event is headlined by a light heavyweight championship bout between current champion Jon Jones and undefeated challenger Dominick Reyes.

In the co-main event, women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko puts her title on the line against Kaitlyn Chookagian.

Ahead of this weekend’s event, the UFC uploaded its behind-the-scenes YouTube series “UFC Embedded” to give you an up-close look at what the fighters go through on fight week as they make their final preparations for Saturday night.

How can you tune in to see how fighters are training leading up to fight week?

Below is all of the information you will need leading up to the fight, including every episode of UFC 247 Embedded.

UFC 247 Embedded: Episode 1

On Episode 1 of UFC 247 Embedded, light heavyweight Dominick Reyes trains in Southern California under Joe “Daddy” Stevenson for his title fight and pays homage to another sports great. Flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko finishes her globe-hopping training camp outside of Houston. Challenger Katlyn Chookagian pursues greatness alongside former champ Frankie Edgar at her home gym in New Jersey. Champ Jon Jones starts his practice with a prayer.

UFC 247: Fight Time & Viewing Details

Event: UFC 247: Jones vs Reyes

Date: Saturday, February 8

Location: Houston, Texas

Venue: Toyota Center

Main Card Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: Pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+

UFC 247 Fight Card

Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View)

Jon Jones (c) vs. Dominick Reyes – light heavyweight championship

Valentina Shevchenko (c) vs. Katlyn Chookagian – flyweight championship

Juan Adams vs. Justin Tafa

Mirsad Bektić vs. Dan Ige

Derrick Lewis vs. Ilir Latifi

Prelims (8 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Jimmie Rivera vs. Marlon Vera

Trevin Gyles vs. Antonio Arroyo

Alex Moreno vs. Kalinn Williams — Dhiego Lima Injured

Lauren Murphy vs. Andrea Lee

Early Prelims (6:15 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass)

Myles Johns vs. Mario Bautista

Domingo Pilarte vs. Journey Newson

Andre Ewell vs. Jonathan Martinez