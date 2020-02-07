WATCH: New Jersey Basketball Team Jumps Their Coach After Game

Troubling video has surfaced online that shows members of a high school basketball team in New Jersey attacking and beating their coach following a game. According to NJ Advance Media, the players were members of the Malcolm X. Shabazz High School junior varsity boys basketball team.

The incident occurred after the players returned from an away game to their school in Newark, New Jersey.

In the video, several players can be seen shoving the coach to the ground before punching and kicking him while he attempted to cover himself on the ground.

According to the reports, the coach had attempted to stop his players from bullying another player before they turned and focused their aggression on him.

Disturbing video out of Newark, NJ where a high school basketball coach was attacked by his own players. Police are working to identify the suspects. (Sharing recut video due to offensive language) Live report on Eyewitness News and updates here: https://t.co/ASc7PagSOp pic.twitter.com/5elHx2ujQo — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) February 6, 2020

All of the players involved in the incident have been suspended from the team and they could face criminal charges.

“Our detectives are investigating this incident to identify and to appropriately charge those individuals involved,” Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose told ABC 7 NY. “Because high school students are typically juveniles, the names of the suspects will not be released. But those found to have participated in this senseless act of violence will face criminal charges.”

The mayor of New Jersey visited the school and condemned the actions of the students who were captured in the video.

“We support the superintendent and principal and will do what we can to make the rest of the year successful,” Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said. “The actions of these students will not be tolerated. It does not represent the majority of the school. The school and team have great kids. Many of them go on to college and on to do great things.”

