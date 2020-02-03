WATCH: UFC 247 Countdown Full Episode – Jones vs Reyes

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to pay-per-view with UFC 247 in Houston. The event is headlined by two title fights, including light heavyweight champion Jon Jones putting his title on the line against top contender Dominick Reyes.

In the co-main event, women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko takes on Kaitlyn Chookagian.

Ahead of Saturday night’s pay-per-view, the UFC released the UFC 247: Countdown episode which gives an all-access look at the fighters as they go through their fight camps and prepare for the biggest bouts of their lives. From last-minute training to a look at their everyday life, UFC 246: Countdown gives fans a look behind-the-scenes at what it takes to make a world class fighter.

How can you tune in to see how fighters are training leading up to fight week?

You can check out the full episode of UFC 247: Countdown below along with the full fight card for Saturday’s pay-per-view.

UFC 247 Countdown – Full Episode

At UFC 247, two of the UFC’s most dominant champs put their belts on the line as Jon Jones faces Dominick Reyes and Valentina Shevchenko takes on Katlyn Chookagian. See these athletes train and prepare ahead of their title bouts.

UFC 247 Countdown – Jones vs Reyes

UFC 247 Countdown – Shevchenko vs Chookagian

UFC 247: Fight Time & Viewing Details

Event: UFC 247: Jones vs Reyes

Date: Saturday, February 8

Location: Houston, Texas

Venue: Toyota Center

Main Card Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: Pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+

UFC 247 Fight Card

Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View)

Jon Jones (c) vs. Dominick Reyes – light heavyweight championship

Valentina Shevchenko (c) vs. Katlyn Chookagian – flyweight championship

Juan Adams vs. Justin Tafa

Mirsad Bektić vs. Dan Ige

Derrick Lewis vs. Ilir Latifi

Prelims (8 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Jimmie Rivera vs. Marlon Vera

Trevin Gyles vs. Antonio Arroyo

Alex Moreno vs. Kalinn Williams — Dhiego Lima Injured

Lauren Murphy vs. Andrea Lee

Early Prelims (6:15 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass)

Myles Johns vs. Mario Bautista

Domingo Pilarte vs. Journey Newson

Andre Ewell vs. Jonathan Martinez