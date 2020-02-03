WATCH: UFC 247 Countdown Full Episode – Jones vs Reyes

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to pay-per-view with UFC 247 in Houston. The event is headlined by two title fights, including light heavyweight champion Jon Jones putting his title on the line against top contender Dominick Reyes.
In the co-main event, women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko takes on Kaitlyn Chookagian.
Ahead of Saturday night’s pay-per-view, the UFC released the UFC 247: Countdown episode which gives an all-access look at the fighters as they go through their fight camps and prepare for the biggest bouts of their lives. From last-minute training to a look at their everyday life, UFC 246: Countdown gives fans a look behind-the-scenes at what it takes to make a world class fighter.
How can you tune in to see how fighters are training leading up to fight week?
You can check out the full episode of UFC 247: Countdown below along with the full fight card for Saturday’s pay-per-view.
UFC 247 Countdown – Full Episode
At UFC 247, two of the UFC’s most dominant champs put their belts on the line as Jon Jones faces Dominick Reyes and Valentina Shevchenko takes on Katlyn Chookagian. See these athletes train and prepare ahead of their title bouts.
UFC 247 Countdown – Jones vs Reyes
UFC 247 Countdown – Shevchenko vs Chookagian
UFC 247: Fight Time & Viewing Details
Event: UFC 247: Jones vs Reyes
Date: Saturday, February 8
Location: Houston, Texas
Venue: Toyota Center
Main Card Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
Broadcast: Pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+
UFC 247 Fight Card
Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View)
- Jon Jones (c) vs. Dominick Reyes – light heavyweight championship
- Valentina Shevchenko (c) vs. Katlyn Chookagian – flyweight championship
- Juan Adams vs. Justin Tafa
- Mirsad Bektić vs. Dan Ige
- Derrick Lewis vs. Ilir Latifi
Prelims (8 p.m. ET on ESPN)
- Jimmie Rivera vs. Marlon Vera
- Trevin Gyles vs. Antonio Arroyo
- Alex Moreno vs. Kalinn Williams — Dhiego Lima Injured
- Lauren Murphy vs. Andrea Lee
Early Prelims (6:15 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass)
- Myles Johns vs. Mario Bautista
- Domingo Pilarte vs. Journey Newson
- Andre Ewell vs. Jonathan Martinez