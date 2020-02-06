‘UFC 247: Jones vs Reyes’ Betting Odds: Latest News & Notes

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to pay-per-view on Saturday, February 8 with UFC 247. The event — which takes place at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas — is headlined by a light heavyweight championship bout between Jon Jones and undefeated contender Dominick Reyes.
In the co-main event of the night, women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko takes on Katlyn Chookagian.
Ahead of this weekend’s pay-per-view, the UFC released an episode of “UFC On The Line: Jones vs. Reyes” which takes a look at the latest gambling news, betting odds, and notes for the main event.
You can check it out below.
Betting pros Gianni “The Greek” Karalis and Nick Kalikas share their parlay bets for UFC 247: Jones vs Reyes on Saturday, February 8. Watch the full episode, exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS.
The UFC 247 main card will officially kickoff at 10:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, February 8 exclusively on pay-per-view.
UFC 247: Fight Time & Viewing Details
Event: UFC 247: Jones vs Reyes
Date: Saturday, February 8
Location: Houston, Texas
Venue: Toyota Center
Main Card Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
Broadcast: Pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+
UFC 247 Fight Card
Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View)
- Jon Jones (c) vs. Dominick Reyes – light heavyweight championship
- Valentina Shevchenko (c) vs. Katlyn Chookagian – flyweight championship
- Juan Adams vs. Justin Tafa
- Mirsad Bektić vs. Dan Ige
- Derrick Lewis vs. Ilir Latifi
Prelims (8 p.m. ET on ESPN)
- Jimmie Rivera vs. Marlon Vera
- Trevin Gyles vs. Antonio Arroyo
- Alex Moreno vs. Kalinn Williams — Dhiego Lima Injured
- Lauren Murphy vs. Andrea Lee
Early Prelims (6:15 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass)
- Myles Johns vs. Mario Bautista
- Domingo Pilarte vs. Journey Newson
- Andre Ewell vs. Jonathan Martinez