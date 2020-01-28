Juice WRLD was one of the brightest stars in the music industry at the time of his unexpected death at just 21 years. During his career, he was known for generating hit after hit with his catchy hooks and melodies. Juice WRLD was also known for always being in the studio.

Now, it looks like the extent of how much time Juice spent recording is finally starting to be known.

According to a report from TMZ, the late rapper has 2,000 unreleased songs. With all of the unreleased music, Juice WRLD’s team is thinking of the best approach to share his work which could include a posthumous album.

From the report:

Sources close to Juice WRLD tell TMZ … the rapper had about 2,000 unreleased tracks when he passed, and his team is discussing ways to pay tribute with his unheard work. We’re told there are several ideas being floated around, including a posthumous album or music release. Juice WRLD was constantly recording, whether at home or on the road. Our sources say he didn’t do much besides ride his dirt bike and record music. Point is … his creativity was flowing.

Juice WRLD passed away at age 21 on Sunday, December 8 after suffering seizures at Chicago’s Midway Airport in the early hours of the morning. Juice WRLD was transported to the local hospital before ultimately being declared dead. Juice WRLD had arrived in Chicago after taking a private jet from Los Angeles.

According to the report, Juice had taken “several unknown pills” before landing in Chicago and suffering his seizures. Members of the rapper’s team reportedly revealed the information to law enforcement. There was also a bottle of codeine cough syrup that was found. It was later reported in an official autopsy that Juice had toxic levels of oxycodone and codeine in his system at the time of his death.

In addition, 70-pounds of marijuana was seized from the plane.

Two members of Juice WRLD’s entourage — Chris Long and Henry Dean — were also arrested for possession of handguns. Both men were reportedly members of the rapper’s security team. charged with one misdemeanor count of unlawful use of a weapon. Dean, meanwhile, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon at an airport and one count of possession of a high capacity magazine and piercing bullets.