Juice WRLD’s official cause of death has been released. The results of his autopsy were revealed via TMZ with the cause of death being listed as an accidental overdose.

According to the results, Juice WRLD had toxic levels of Oxycodone and codeine in his system.

The report states, “The M.E.’s Office says it found Oxycodone and codeine in his system and determined he died from toxic levels of those drugs. We should note Oxycodone is the main active ingredient in Percocet. Juice often rapped, and talked about abusing lean — aka codeine cough syrup. So, the presence of codeine in his system adds up.”

Juice WRLD passed away at age 21 on Sunday, December 8 after suffering seizures at Chicago’s Midway Airport in the early hours of the morning. Juice WRLD was transported to the local hospital before ultimately being declared dead. Juice WRLD had arrived in Chicago after taking a private jet from Los Angeles.

According to the report, Juice had taken “several unknown pills” before landing in Chicago and suffering his seizures. Members of the rapper’s team reportedly revealed the information to law enforcement. There was also a bottle of codeine cough syrup that was found.

In addition, 70-pounds of marijuana was seized from the plane.

Two members of Juice WRLD’s entourage — Chris Long and Henry Dean — were also arrested for possession of handguns. Both men were reportedly members of the rapper’s security team. charged with one misdemeanor count of unlawful use of a weapon. Dean, meanwhile, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon at an airport and one count of possession of a high capacity magazine and piercing bullets.