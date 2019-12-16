WATCH: Juice WRLD Rolling Loud Tribute Video – FULL SET

A Juice WRLD tribute stole the show at Rolling Loud in Los Angeles on Sunday, December 15 as the later rapper’s life and legacy were celebrated after his untimely death at 21 earlier this month. The tribute included A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Cole Bennett, G Herbo, YBN Cordae, and more.

However, one of the most touching moments, however, came when Juice WRLD’s girlfriend Ally Lotti made her first public comments since his passing.

Ally wanted to remind the crowd of Juice WRLD’s message of positivity which was prominent with his “999” tagline.

“Hello, I just wanted to come out here and let everyone know that Jarad loved every single person that he helped on this earth,” Lotti said “He literally loved every single one of you guys. There’s not a time that he had showed me any different love that he felt for you. He wants everyone to know that you need to take any negative thing in your life—he would tell you every time he saw you—and change that to a positive situation. Change that to 999. You gotta keep that in your heart. Can everyone say 999?”

You can watch the full tribute below:

Juice WRLD passed away at age 21 on Sunday, December 8 after suffering seizures at Chicago’s Midway Airport in the early hours of the morning. Juice WRLD was transported to the local hospital before ultimately being declared dead. Juice WRLD had arrived in Chicago after taking a private jet from Los Angeles.

According to the report, Juice had taken “several unknown pills” before landing in Chicago and suffering his seizures. Members of the rapper’s team reportedly revealed the information to law enforcement. There was also a bottle of codeine cough syrup that was found.

In addition, 70-pounds of marijuana was seized from the plane.

Two members of Juice WRLD’s entourage — Chris Long and Henry Dean — were also arrested for possession of handguns. Both men were reportedly members of the rapper’s security team. charged with one misdemeanor count of unlawful use of a weapon. Dean, meanwhile, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon at an airport and one count of possession of a high capacity magazine and piercing bullets.