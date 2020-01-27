Justin Bieber Docuseries ‘Seasons’ Premieres on YouTube

Justin Bieber has some big plans to kick off 2020 and he continues to tease new content. After previously announcing his upcoming album, the single “Yummy”, and a North American Tour, the Biebs has released a teaser for an upcoming series titled Justin Bieber: Seasons.

On Monday, January 27, the first episode of the docuseries premiered on Youtube.

The video project is going to be a 10-part docuseries on YouTube.

“As humans, we are imperfect. My past, my mistakes, all the things that I’ve been through, I believe that I’m right where I’m supposed to be and God has me right where he wants me,” Bieber said in a video announcing his upcoming projects. “I feel like this is different than the previous albums just because of where I’m at in my life.

“I’m excited to perform it and to tour it. We all have different stories. I’m just excited to share mine. It’s the music that I’ve loved the most out of anything I’ve done.”

You can watch episode 1 of Seasons below.

It is the first of many releases for the Biebs over the next month.

It will be interesting to see what else is revealed in Justin Bieber: Seasons as we prepare for the release of new Bieber music in the coming months.