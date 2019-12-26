Fans of Juice WRLD have been mourning the late-rapper ever since his passing in early December. In honor of the 21-year-old Chicago native over the holiday, Charlie Sloth took to social media to share a previously unreleased freestyle from Juice titled “Fire in the Booth.”

“With the sad passing of Juice WRLD, we wanted to share this with his fans,” Charlie said about the freestyle which his team described as “one of the greatest freestyles ever.”

The freestyle was originally recorded in February.

Juice WRLD is known as one of the most prolific freestyle artists in the game, once spitting off the top for more than an hour with Tim Westwood.

But how does the “Fire in the Booth” stack up to some of Juice WRLD’s previous work?

You can check out the freestyle below.

Juice WRLD passed away at age 21 on Sunday, December 8 after suffering seizures at Chicago’s Midway Airport in the early hours of the morning. Juice WRLD was transported to the local hospital before ultimately being declared dead. Juice WRLD had arrived in Chicago after taking a private jet from Los Angeles.

According to the report, Juice had taken “several unknown pills” before landing in Chicago and suffering his seizures. Members of the rapper’s team reportedly revealed the information to law enforcement. There was also a bottle of codeine cough syrup that was found.

In addition, 70-pounds of marijuana was seized from the plane.

Two members of Juice WRLD’s entourage — Chris Long and Henry Dean — were also arrested for possession of handguns. Both men were reportedly members of the rapper’s security team. charged with one misdemeanor count of unlawful use of a weapon. Dean, meanwhile, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon at an airport and one count of possession of a high capacity magazine and piercing bullets.