Questions continue to surround the death of rapper Juice WRLD, who passed away at just 21 years old on Sunday, December 8 after suffering seizures at Chicago’s Midway Airport in the early hours of the morning. Juice WRLD was transported to the local hospital before ultimately being declared dead.

While an official cause of death has not been announced, an autopsy is scheduled for Monday by the Cook County Medical Examiner.

However, TMZ is beginning to share some details about the early stages of the investigation.

According to the report, Juice had taken “several unknown pills” before landing in Chicago and suffering his seizures. Members of the rapper’s team reportedly revealed the information to law enforcement. There was also a bottle of codeine cough syrup that was found.

In addition, 70-pounds of marijuana was seized from the plane.

From TMZ:

According to law enforcement, several members of Juice’s team aboard the flight — which landed around 1 AM Sunday — told them Juice had taken “several unknown pills” prior to the seizures which led to him getting rushed to a hospital. Further, we’re told one of Juice’s associates told authorities the 21-year-old rapper has a Percocet problem. Our law enforcement sources also say a bottle of codeine cough syrup was found on the plane.

Two members of Juice WRLD’s entourage — Chris Long and Henry Dean — were also arrested for possession of handguns. Both men were reportedly members of the rapper’s security team. charged with one misdemeanor count of unlawful use of a weapon. Dean, meanwhile, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon at an airport and one count of possession of a high capacity magazine and piercing bullets.

Additional information will be made available following Juice WRLD’s autopsy.

