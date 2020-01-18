UFC 246 Live Stream: How to Watch McGregor vs Cerrone Online

UFC 246 takes place on Saturday, January 18 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Ultimate Fighting Championship’s first pay-per-view event of the year features the highly-anticipated return of former two-division champion Conor McGregor. McGregor will be facing off against fan-favorite Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in the main event.

The event will also feature former women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm against former title contender Raquel Pennington, and a lightweight clash between former titleholder Anthony Pettis and Carlos Diego Ferreira.

The main card will air exclusively on pay-per-view, with preliminary bouts on ESPN and ESPN+.

How can you tune in to the action?

All of the information you need to watch UFC 246 can be seen below.

UFC 246: Fight Time & Viewing Details

Event: UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cowboy

Date: Saturday, January 18, 2020

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Main Card Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: Pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+

How To Watch UFC 246 Online

The UFC 246 main card will begin this Saturday, January 18, at 10:00 P.M. and can be watched online with ESPN+ and the WatchESPN app. Here are your options in detail:

ESPN+ Pay-Per-View

To order UFC 246, you must be subscribed to ESPN+. Once you are subscribed to the streaming service, you can order the pay-per-view for $59.99. After the event is ordered, you can watch online via your mobile device, computer, Roku, Apple TV, or any device that has the ESPN app. ESPN+ costs $4.99/month.

For those interested in saving money, you can save 30% when you upgrade and bundle. With the bundle package, you get the pay-per-view event and ESPN+ for a year at the price of $79.98.

ESPN Prelims

UFC 246 ESPN prelims begin at 8:00 P.M, you may stream the fights for via WatchESPN or ESPN+ or UFC Fight Pass. ESPN+ is a service that allows subscribers to watch live and on-demand content on TVs, computer or mobile device. It’s just like a cable or satellite TV service, except it’s delivered over the internet. Once signed up, simply download the Watch ESPN for your computer, phone or mobile device to start streaming.