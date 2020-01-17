Travis Etienne NFL Draft: Clemson RB Returning For Senior Season

Travis Etienne delivered some great news to the Clemson football program. While a number of star players have announced that they will be leaving the Tigers to enter the 2020 NFL Draft, the star running back decided he will be returning to Clemson for his senior season to finish his degree and make one final run at a national championship.

Etienne announced his decision in a statement on social media.

“When I arrived at Clemson in 2017, I was just a kid from Jennings, Louisiana with a dream of becoming the best football player and best man I could be,” Etienne wrote in a statement. “Coach Swinney, Coach Elliott, my family, my teammates, and so many others have helped me reach for that dream every single day, and I will always be thankful for their belief in me as a player and as a person.

“Speaking of dreams, I have long dreamed of competing at the highest level and getting the chance to compete in the NFL. But I’m not done dreaming here at Clemson either, which is why I’m announcing that I’ll be returning for my senior season. I look forward to earning my degree from this great university and continuing to fight with my brothers on the team to make you proud during the 2020 season.”

Throughout his time at Clemson, Etienne has rushed for 4,038 yards and 56 touchdowns while hauling in 54 catches for 567 yards and 6 scores.

