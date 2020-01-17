UFC Highlight Videos: Top Finishes From UFC 246 Fighters

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is set to kick off its pay-per-view calendar for 2020 with a bang at UFC 246 on Saturday, January 18. The event features the return of former two-division champion Conor McGregor who will take on Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone as we set up for a thrilling first quarter in 2020.

The event will also feature former women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm against former title contender Raquel Pennington, and a lightweight clash between former titleholder Anthony Pettis and Carlos Diego Ferreira.

With plenty of fighters that have delivered impressive finishes throughout their UFC careers and who have fought at the highest level of the sport, it looks like we are set up for a great day of fights at T-Mobile Arena.

In anticipation of Saturday afternoon’s event, the UFC put together a highlight video featuring five of the top finishes from fighters competing on the card.

You can check out the highlights below.

Top Finishes From UFC 246 Fighters

UFC 246: Fight Time & Viewing Details

Event: UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cowboy

Date: Saturday, January 18, 2020

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Main Card Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: Pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+

McGregor last appeared inside of the Octagon in October 2018 when he suffered a submission loss to lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Prior to his loss to Nurmagomedov, McGregor was on a two-fight winning streak with a welterweight bout victory over Nate Diaz and a Performance of the Night against Eddie Alvarez to claim the 155-pound title on November 12, 2016. However, McGregor was later stripped of the title due to inactivity — he was previously stripped of the featherweight belt after winning the lightweight crown.

Cerrone, meanwhile, will be looking to bounce back after a two-fight losing streak. “Cowboy” went 2-2 in 2019 with wins over Al Iaquinta and Alexander Hernandez, while suffering losses to top lightweight contenders Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje. Three of Cerrone’s last four fights earned him $50,000 bonuses for Fight of the Night.

According to BetMGM.com, McGregor opened as nearly a 3-to-1 favorite. The moneyline currently has the former two-division champion as a -278 favorite for the welterweight bout while Cowboy sits at +200. That means a $100 wager on Cerrone would net you $200 in wins, while you would have to bet $278 on McGregor to win $100.

The UFC 246 main card will officially kickoff at 10:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 18 exclusively on pay-per-view.

UFC 246 Fight Card

Conor McGregor -280 vs. Donald Cerrone +230 — Welterweight

Holly Holm -135 vs. Raquel Pennington +105 — Women’s bantamweight

Carlos Diego Ferreira -240 vs. Anthony Pettis +190 — Lightweight

Aleksei Oleinik -130 vs. Maurice Greene +100 — Heavyweight

Sodiq Yusuff -145 vs. Andre Fili +115 — Featherweight

Claudia Gadelha -130 vs. Alexa Grasso +100 — Women’s strawweight

Maycee Barber -800 vs. Roxanne Modafferi +525 — Women’s flyweight

Nasrat Haqparast -280 vs. Drew Dober +230 — Lightweight

Grant Dawson -180 vs. Chas Skelly +150 — Featherweight

Tim Elliott -115 vs. Askar Askarov -115 — Flyweight

Brian Kelleher -120 vs. Ode Osbourne -110 — Bantamweight

Sabina Mazo -115 vs. JJ Aldrich -115 — Women’s flyweight

Aleksa Camur -150 vs. Justin Ledet +120 — Light heavyweight