WATCH: UFC 246 Countdown Full Episode – McGregor vs Cerrone

The Ultimate Fighting Championship kicks off its pay-per-view schedule on Saturday, January 18 with UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event features the highly-anticipated return of former two-division champion Conor McGregor, who will headline the event against fan-favorite Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

Ahead of Saturday night’s pay-per-view, the UFC released the UFC 246: Countdown episode which gives an all-access look at the fighters as they go through their fight camps and prepare for the biggest bouts of their lives. From last-minute training to a look at their everyday life, UFC 246: Countdown gives fans a look behind-the-scenes at what it takes to make a world class fighter.

How can you tune in to see how fighters are training leading up to fight week?

You can check out the full episode of UFC 246: Countdown below along with the full fight card for Saturday’s pay-per-view.

UFC 246 Countdown – Full Episode

UFC 246 kicks off 2020 with the Notorious Conor McGregor returning to the Octagon to face Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. Plus, Anthony “Showtime” Pettis takes on Carlos Diego Ferreira. See these athletes train and prepare ahead of their bouts.

UFC 246 Countdown – McGregor vs Cowboy

UFC 246 Countdown – Pettis vs Ferreira

UFC 246: Fight Time & Viewing Details

Event: UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cowboy

Date: Saturday, January 18, 2020

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Main Card Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: Pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+

UFC 246 Fight Card

Conor McGregor -280 vs. Donald Cerrone +230 — Welterweight

Holly Holm -135 vs. Raquel Pennington +105 — Women’s bantamweight

Carlos Diego Ferreira -240 vs. Anthony Pettis +190 — Lightweight

Aleksei Oleinik -130 vs. Maurice Greene +100 — Heavyweight

Sodiq Yusuff -145 vs. Andre Fili +115 — Featherweight

Claudia Gadelha -130 vs. Alexa Grasso +100 — Women’s strawweight

Maycee Barber -800 vs. Roxanne Modafferi +525 — Women’s flyweight

Nasrat Haqparast -280 vs. Drew Dober +230 — Lightweight

Grant Dawson -180 vs. Chas Skelly +150 — Featherweight

Tim Elliott -115 vs. Askar Askarov -115 — Flyweight

Brian Kelleher -120 vs. Ode Osbourne -110 — Bantamweight

Sabina Mazo -115 vs. JJ Aldrich -115 — Women’s flyweight

Aleksa Camur -150 vs. Justin Ledet +120 — Light heavyweight