WATCH: UFC 246 Countdown Full Episode – McGregor vs Cerrone

The Ultimate Fighting Championship kicks off its pay-per-view schedule on Saturday, January 18 with UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event features the highly-anticipated return of former two-division champion Conor McGregor, who will headline the event against fan-favorite Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.
Ahead of Saturday night’s pay-per-view, the UFC released the UFC 246: Countdown episode which gives an all-access look at the fighters as they go through their fight camps and prepare for the biggest bouts of their lives. From last-minute training to a look at their everyday life, UFC 246: Countdown gives fans a look behind-the-scenes at what it takes to make a world class fighter.
How can you tune in to see how fighters are training leading up to fight week?
You can check out the full episode of UFC 246: Countdown below along with the full fight card for Saturday’s pay-per-view.
UFC 246 Countdown – Full Episode
UFC 246 kicks off 2020 with the Notorious Conor McGregor returning to the Octagon to face Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. Plus, Anthony “Showtime” Pettis takes on Carlos Diego Ferreira. See these athletes train and prepare ahead of their bouts.
UFC 246 Countdown – McGregor vs Cowboy
UFC 246 Countdown – Pettis vs Ferreira
UFC 246: Fight Time & Viewing Details
Event: UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cowboy
Date: Saturday, January 18, 2020
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
Venue: T-Mobile Arena
Main Card Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
Broadcast: Pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+
UFC 246 Fight Card
- Conor McGregor -280 vs. Donald Cerrone +230 — Welterweight
- Holly Holm -135 vs. Raquel Pennington +105 — Women’s bantamweight
- Carlos Diego Ferreira -240 vs. Anthony Pettis +190 — Lightweight
- Aleksei Oleinik -130 vs. Maurice Greene +100 — Heavyweight
- Sodiq Yusuff -145 vs. Andre Fili +115 — Featherweight
- Claudia Gadelha -130 vs. Alexa Grasso +100 — Women’s strawweight
- Maycee Barber -800 vs. Roxanne Modafferi +525 — Women’s flyweight
- Nasrat Haqparast -280 vs. Drew Dober +230 — Lightweight
- Grant Dawson -180 vs. Chas Skelly +150 — Featherweight
- Tim Elliott -115 vs. Askar Askarov -115 — Flyweight
- Brian Kelleher -120 vs. Ode Osbourne -110 — Bantamweight
- Sabina Mazo -115 vs. JJ Aldrich -115 — Women’s flyweight
- Aleksa Camur -150 vs. Justin Ledet +120 — Light heavyweight