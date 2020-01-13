UFC 246 Embedded Videos: Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone

The Ultimate Fighting Championship kicks off its pay-per-view schedule and Conor McGregor returns on Saturday, January 18 with UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The former two-division champion will be facing off against fan-favorite Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

Ahead of this weekend’s event, the UFC uploaded its behind-the-scenes YouTube series “UFC Embedded” to give you an up-close look at what the fighters go through on fight week as they make their final preparations for Saturday night.

How can you tune in to see how fighters are training leading up to fight week?

Below is all of the information you will need leading up to the fight, including every episode of UFC 246 Embedded.

UFC 246 Embedded, Episode 1

On Episode 1 of UFC 246 Embedded, former two-division champ Conor McGregor pushes himself at UFC Performance Institute. Bantamweight Raquel Pennington and fiancee Tecia Torres prepare for “Rocky’s” rematch with Holly Holm… for a second time. After the long drive to Las Vegas, Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone explores his digs then heads straight for the gym. And strawweight Claudia Gadelha arrives from a low-temperature, high-motivation training camp.

UFC 246: Fight Time & Viewing Details

Event: UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cowboy

Date: Saturday, January 18, 2020

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Main Card Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: Pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+

UFC 246 Fight Card

Conor McGregor -280 vs. Donald Cerrone +230 — Welterweight

Holly Holm -135 vs. Raquel Pennington +105 — Women’s bantamweight

Carlos Diego Ferreira -240 vs. Anthony Pettis +190 — Lightweight

Aleksei Oleinik -130 vs. Maurice Greene +100 — Heavyweight

Sodiq Yusuff -145 vs. Andre Fili +115 — Featherweight

Claudia Gadelha -130 vs. Alexa Grasso +100 — Women’s strawweight

Maycee Barber -800 vs. Roxanne Modafferi +525 — Women’s flyweight

Nasrat Haqparast -280 vs. Drew Dober +230 — Lightweight

Grant Dawson -180 vs. Chas Skelly +150 — Featherweight

Tim Elliott -115 vs. Askar Askarov -115 — Flyweight

Brian Kelleher -120 vs. Ode Osbourne -110 — Bantamweight

Sabina Mazo -115 vs. JJ Aldrich -115 — Women’s flyweight

Aleksa Camur -150 vs. Justin Ledet +120 — Light heavyweight