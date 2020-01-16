WATCH: ‘UFC 246: McGregor vs Cowboy’ PPV Opening Video

The UFC 246 main event between Conor McGregor and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone has not featured the kind of hype that many would have anticipated, but the video production has been top-notch. In fact, the pay-per-view opening for Saturday’s event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in next level.

UFC president Dana White took to social media to share an early look at the pay-per-view opener and it is sure to get your blood pumping.

The promo features a voiceover from Sons of Anarchy star Ron Perlman and audio from Bon Jovi’s “Wanted Dead or Alive.”

You can check out the pay-per-view intro below.

HOLY FUCKIN SHIT!!!!!!!!!! Sorry… yes I had to share this early. If this doesn't fire u up NOTHING will pic.twitter.com/JHms65a6kd — Dana White (@danawhite) January 16, 2020

McGregor last appeared inside of the Octagon in October 2018 when he suffered a submission loss to lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Prior to his loss to Nurmagomedov, McGregor was on a two-fight winning streak with a welterweight bout victory over Nate Diaz and a Performance of the Night against Eddie Alvarez to claim the 155-pound title on November 12, 2016. However, McGregor was later stripped of the title due to inactivity — he was previously stripped of the featherweight belt after winning the lightweight crown.

Cerrone, meanwhile, will be looking to bounce back after a two-fight losing streak. “Cowboy” went 2-2 in 2019 with wins over Al Iaquinta and Alexander Hernandez, while suffering losses to top lightweight contenders Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje. Three of Cerrone’s last four fights earned him $50,000 bonuses for Fight of the Night.

According to BetMGM.com, McGregor opened as nearly a 3-to-1 favorite. The moneyline currently has the former two-division champion as a -278 favorite for the welterweight bout while Cowboy sits at +200. That means a $100 wager on Cerrone would net you $200 in wins, while you would have to bet $278 on McGregor to win $100.

The UFC 246 main card will officially kickoff at 10:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 18 exclusively on pay-per-view.