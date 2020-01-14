WATCH: Conor McGregor’s Top 5 Best Finishes (VIDEO)

Conor McGregor is one of the most entertaining fighters and personalities in mixed martial arts. After signing with the Ultimate Fighting Championship, the brash Irishman quickly became one of the biggest stars in the sport en route to becoming the UFC featherweight and lightweight champions.

McGregor, who became the first fighter in UFC history to hold titles in two weight divisions simultaneously and holds the record for fastest knockout in a UFC title fight at 13 seconds, has also become one of the highest earners in combat sports and took a brief hiatus from mixed martial arts to take a crossover fight with undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather, Jr.

McGregor last appeared inside of the Octagon in October 2018 when he suffered a submission loss to lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Prior to his loss to Nurmagomedov, McGregor was on a two-fight winning streak with a welterweight bout victory over Nate Diaz and a Performance of the Night against Eddie Alvarez to claim the 155-pound title on November 12, 2016. However, McGregor was later stripped of the title due to inactivity — he was previously stripped of the featherweight belt after winning the lightweight crown.

Ahead of his return to MMA against fan-favorite Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in the main event of the first pay-per-view event of the year, UFC 246, the promotion released a highlight video featuring the top-five finishes of his career inside of the Octagon.

Here are the top five finishes of Conor McGregor’s UFC career.

Conor McGregor’s Top 5 Finishes

Watch a collection of the former featherweight and lightweight champion’s top finishes in his career so far. Conor McGregor returns to the UFC Octagon at UFC 246 on January 18 against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.