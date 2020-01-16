Antonio Brown, Logan Paul in ‘Active Discussions’ for April Boxing Match

Could an Antonio Brown vs Logan Paul boxing match be getting closer to reality? What started off as a social media stunt and joke has apparently turned into something that we could see by the time spring rolls around.

Not only is Brown vs. Paul a reality, but there are reportedly “active and ongoing negotiations with Brown and Paul to stage a fight between the two stars in April,” according to BoxingScene.com.

In fact, Brown has called on two-time Olympian Eromosele Albert as his head trainer.

“Antonio Brown just started boxing and we just started training together. Yes, he is serious about the fight,” Albert said. “We’re starting a training camp now. He’s a natural. He’s an athlete. It’s not a big transition. He needs a lot of work to get done, to correct all of his mistakes. We have three months to get ready for the fight. That’s enough time. He’s in shape already. We just have to work on his technique, head movement and defense — and that should be it for him to be ready.”

DAZN, which has promoted and streamed legitimate boxing matches, has even shared a video of Brown hitting the pads as the hype for a potential bout continues to build.

Antonio Brown getting some work in on the pads 👀🥊 (🎥 // @AB84) pic.twitter.com/jxN7zswB0F — DAZN USA (@DAZN_USA) January 15, 2020

The oddsmakers released an opening line for a potential bout between the two celebrities early Tuesday morning and it was no surprise that Paul, who lost a six-round split decision in his professional debut against KSI on DAZN, was the overwhelming favorite

Opening odds for a potential boxing match between @LoganPaul and @AB84 (BetOnline): Logan Paul -2000

Antonio Brown +1000 — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) January 7, 2020

That means you would have to bet $2,000 on Paul for a measly $100 return, while a $100 bet on Brown would land you a $1,000 payday. If you put a few hundo on Brown and he brought home the win, you could be dancing with piles of cash and fit right into the music video for his new song “Whole Lotta Money.”