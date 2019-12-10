UFC Videos: Top 5 Finishes From UFC 245 Fighters

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is set to close off its pay-per-view calendar for 2019 with a bang at UFC 245 on Saturday, December 14. The event features a whopping three championship bouts at the top of the card which will set us up for a thrilling first quarter in 2020.

In the main event, welterweight champion Kamaru Usman defends his title against former interim champion Colby Covington.

The co-main event, meanwhile, features a featherweight championship bouts between current titleholder Max Holloway and top contender Alexander Volkanovski. The third and final title fight will be between two-division women’s champion Amanda Nunes and former featherweight champ Germaine de Randamie.

With plenty of fighters that have delivered impressive finishes throughout their UFC careers and who have fought at the highest level of the sport, it looks like we are set up for a great day of fights at T-Mobile Arena.

In anticipation of Saturday afternoon’s event, the UFC put together a highlight video featuring five of the top finishes from fighters competing on the card.

Check it out:

Get ready for UFC 245: Usman vs Covington on Saturday, December 14 by watching some of the top finishes from fighters getting ready to compete including Germaine de Randamie, Kamaru Usman and Alexander Volkanovski.

Additional information on Saturday’s pay-per-view event can be seen below.

UFC 245: Fight Time & Viewing Details

Event: UFC 245: Usman vs. Covington

Date: Saturday, December 14, 2019

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Main Card Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: Pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+

UFC 245 Fight Card

Kamaru Usman (c) -185 vs. Colby Covington +155 — for the Welterweight championship

Max Holloway (c) -185 vs. Alexander Volkanovski +155 — for the Featherweight championship

Amanda Nunes (c) -340 vs. Germaine de Randamie +270 — for the Women’s featherweight championship

Marlon Moraes -200 vs. Jose Aldo +160

Petr Yan -500 vs. Urijah Faber +360

Geoff Neal -250 vs. Mike Perry +200

Matt Brown -360 vs. Ben Saunders +290

Ketlen Vieria -185 vs. Irene Aldana +155

Viviane Araujo -170 vs. Jessica Eye +140

Chase Hooper -130 vs. Daniel Teymur +100

Kai Kara France -140 vs. Brandon Moreno +110

Punahele Soriano -115 vs. Oskar Piechota -115