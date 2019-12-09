WATCH: UFC 245 Countdown Full Episode – Usman vs Covington

The Ultimate Fighting Championship caps up the year in pay-per-view with UFC 245 on Saturday, December 14 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The highly-anticipated event ends the year with a championship tripleheader. In the headlining bout, welterweight champion Kamaru Usman faces former interim champ Colby Covington as the two rivals look to settle their score inside of the Octagon.

In the co-main event, featherweight champion Max Holloway faces off against top contender Alexander Volkanovski.

If that wasn’t exciting enough for the fans, two-division women’s champion Amanda Nunes faces former women’s featherweight titleholder Germain de Randamie. The main card will also feature former UFC featherweight king Jose Aldo against Marlon Moraes, while Team Alpha Male patriarch Urijah Faber returns from action to take on Petr Yan.

Ahead of Saturday night’s pay-per-view, the UFC released the UFC 245: Countdown episode which gives an all-access look at the fighters as they go through their fight camps and prepare for the biggest bouts of their lives. From last-minute training to a look at their everyday life, UFC 245: Countdown gives fans a look behind-the-scenes at what it takes to make a world class fighter.

How can you tune in to see how fighters are training leading up to fight week?

You can check out the full episode of UFC 245: Countdown below along with the full fight card for Saturday’s pay-per-view.

UFC 245 Countdown – Full Episode

The last Pay Per View of the decade features 3 title fights at UFC 245. Kamaru Usman defends against Colby Covington, Max Holloway meets Alexander Volkanovski, and Amanda Nunes faces Germaine de Randamie. See these athletes prepare for their bouts.

All of the information you need for UFC 245 can be seen below.

UFC 245: Fight Time & Viewing Details

Event: UFC 245: Usman vs. Covington

Date: Saturday, December 14, 2019

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Main Card Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: Pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+

UFC 245 Fight Card & Betting Odds

Kamaru Usman (c) -185 vs. Colby Covington +155 — for the Welterweight championship

Max Holloway (c) -185 vs. Alexander Volkanovski +155 — for the Featherweight championship

Amanda Nunes (c) -340 vs. Germaine de Randamie +270 — for the Women’s featherweight championship

Marlon Moraes -200 vs. Jose Aldo +160

Petr Yan -500 vs. Urijah Faber +360

Geoff Neal -250 vs. Mike Perry +200

Matt Brown -360 vs. Ben Saunders +290

Ketlen Vieria -185 vs. Irene Aldana +155

Viviane Araujo -170 vs. Jessica Eye +140

Chase Hooper -130 vs. Daniel Teymur +100

Kai Kara France -140 vs. Brandon Moreno +110

Punahele Soriano -115 vs. Oskar Piechota -115