UFC 245: Usman vs Covington – Video Preview & Breakdown

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s almost time. UFC 245 takes place on Saturday, December 14 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada which features a whopping three title fights.

In the main event, welterweight champion Kamaru Usman defends his title against former champion Colby Covington. The co-main event will feature featherweight champion Max Holloway puts his title on the line against top contender Alexander Volkanovski.

To add to the excitement, a featured bout will have two-division women’s champion Amanda Nunes facing former women’s featherweight titleholder Germaine de Randamie.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated pay-per-view event, UFC commentators John Gooden and Dan Hardy took the time to provide a tactical analysis of the contest with the tale of the tape and by taking an in-depth look at the highlights and careers of both fighters.

You can check out the full breakdown from UFC 245: Inside the Octagon below.

UFC 245: Inside the Octagon– Full Episode

In this episode John and Dan preview the UFC 245 main event between Champion, Kamaru Usman, and challenger, Colby Covington. Having terrorized the Welterweight division since 2015, Kamaru Usman’s ten-fight winning streak culminated this March, with a stunning demolition of Tyron Woodley. And now, in his first title defense, he faces a rowdy rival, who has walked-the-walk and talked-the-talk. Colby Covington’s own impressive rise in the division, has seen him prove beyond doubt his championship calibre, and now, he gets his shot at the undisputed title. Will Covington’s dream become a Nigerian nightmare or will Chaos reign at UFC 245?

UFC 245: Fight Time & Viewing Details

Event: UFC 245: Usman vs. Covington

Date: Saturday, December 14, 2019

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Main Card Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: Pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+

UFC 245 Fight Card

Kamaru Usman (c) -185 vs. Colby Covington +155 — for the Welterweight championship

Max Holloway (c) -185 vs. Alexander Volkanovski +155 — for the Featherweight championship

Amanda Nunes (c) -340 vs. Germaine de Randamie +270 — for the Women’s featherweight championship

Marlon Moraes -200 vs. Jose Aldo +160

Petr Yan -500 vs. Urijah Faber +360

Geoff Neal -250 vs. Mike Perry +200

Matt Brown -360 vs. Ben Saunders +290

Ketlen Vieria -185 vs. Irene Aldana +155

Viviane Araujo -170 vs. Jessica Eye +140

Chase Hooper -130 vs. Daniel Teymur +100

Kai Kara France -140 vs. Brandon Moreno +110

Punahele Soriano -115 vs. Oskar Piechota -115